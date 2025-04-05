ARTICLE
5 April 2025

The Business Behind Sport: Luca Massaro, Founder & Chief Executive Of WePlay (Podcast)

In this month's episode of The Business Behind Sport, we focus on sports marketing with Luca Massaro, Founder and Chief Executive of WePlay.
Jonny Gray

Sports marketing has changed significantly over time, and global fan engagement is now a key driver for sports organizations. Luca shares his insights with Jonny Gray on how and why sports clubs and athletes are growing their fan base and involvement, in addition to the traditional marketing mix.

Jonny Gray
