Client Conversations With Neil Smith (Video)

Neil Smith is the former general manager of the New York Rangers, where he led the team to a Stanley Cup win in 1994, the only Cup for the Rangers in 84 years. Throughout his professional career, Neil has been credited with identifying some of the great talents of the National Hockey League (NHL) and is regarded as one of the most highly influential executives in the NHL. Neil now serves as an on-air analyst for the NHL and an advocate in the mental health space. In this episode of Client Conversations With Craig Budner, Neil and Craig discuss Neil's career in the NHL as well as the death of his son and the journey that has followed.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.