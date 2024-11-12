The Business Behind Sport: Sarah Lewis OBE OLY (Podcast)

Tune into the latest episode of The Business Behind Sport
featuring Sarah Lewis OBE OLY, as she shares her journey from
Olympic ski racer to influential sports leader, as Secretary
General of both the International Ski and Snowboard Federation and
the Association of International Olympic Winter Sports
Federations.
As the snow sports season begins, join hosts Jonny Gray and Torie Hamilton-Wilson as they delve into:
- The governance system in international snow sports
- Strengths and areas for improvement within the current framework
- Balancing long-term strategic goals with immediate priorities
- Addressing the threat of climate change to the future of snow sports
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.