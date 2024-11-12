ARTICLE
12 November 2024

The Business Behind Sport: Sarah Lewis OBE OLY (Podcast)

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Jonny Gray
Authors

Tune into the latest episode of The Business Behind Sport featuring Sarah Lewis OBE OLY, as she shares her journey from Olympic ski racer to influential sports leader, as Secretary General of both the International Ski and Snowboard Federation and the Association of International Olympic Winter Sports Federations.

As the snow sports season begins, join hosts Jonny Gray and Torie Hamilton-Wilson as they delve into:

  • The governance system in international snow sports
  • Strengths and areas for improvement within the current framework
  • Balancing long-term strategic goals with immediate priorities
  • Addressing the threat of climate change to the future of snow sports

Authors
Photo of Jonny Gray
Jonny Gray
