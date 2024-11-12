The Business Behind Sport: Sarah Lewis OBE OLY (Podcast)

self

Tune into the latest episode of The Business Behind Sport featuring Sarah Lewis OBE OLY, as she shares her journey from Olympic ski racer to influential sports leader, as Secretary General of both the International Ski and Snowboard Federation and the Association of International Olympic Winter Sports Federations.



As the snow sports season begins, join hosts Jonny Gray and Torie Hamilton-Wilson as they delve into:



The governance system in international snow sports

Strengths and areas for improvement within the current framework

Balancing long-term strategic goals with immediate priorities

Addressing the threat of climate change to the future of snow sports

