The 2026 Proxy Season: Shareholder Proposal Trends

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Mayer Brown are most popular: within Compliance topic(s)

The 2026 proxy season thus far has been out-of-the-ordinary, impacted by regulatory and policy developments that required companies and shareholders to adapt their shareholder proposal and engagement strategies. As a result of these unusual circumstances, particularly when coupled with uncertainty about the evolving role of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and potential rule changes on the horizon, it is somewhat difficult to rely on this year’s shareholder proposal experience as a reliable indicator of future trends. Nevertheless, examination of the proposals submitted and voted upon this season can still provide useful insights into the topics of greatest interest to shareholders and can help guide public companies’ engagement efforts and priorities. Setting the stage for much of the uncertainty this proxy season, the SEC Staff effectively withdrew from the no-action process for the 2026 proxy season, fundamentally altering the dynamics between companies and shareholder proponents. Shareholder proposal submissions declined from 951 in 2025 to approximately 789 in 2026. Corporate governance proposals comprised the largest share of proposals at 49%. Environmental and social proposals continued to decline; no environmental proposal received majority shareholder support in either 2025 or 2026. Anti-ESG proposals constituted approximately 20% of all proposals voted on, yet none received a passing vote. Only approximately 7% of proposals voted on received majority shareholder support, a significant decline from 14% in 2025, with governance proposals representing the overwhelming majority of those that passed. Regulatory developments, including executive orders targeting proxy advisory firms, revised SEC guidance on beneficial ownership, and potential Rule 14a-8 rulemaking, may continue to transform the shareholder proposal landscape. Continue reading on Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance.

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