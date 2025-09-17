DExit: Why Some Companies Are Leaving Delaware (Video)

Key Takeaways
- "DExit" Movement: There is a widely-reported trend of companies reincorporating out of Delaware into states like Texas, Nevada, and Florida due to recent Delaware court decisions affecting director protections and compensation packages.
- Legislative Responses: Delaware has responded with new statutes to clarify and codify rules around controlling shareholders and board decision-making, but the long-term impact depends on judicial interpretation.
- Texas Business Innovations: Texas has introduced business courts, codified the business judgment rule, and allows companies to set ownership thresholds for shareholder litigation, aiming to provide more certainty and innovation for corporations.
- Review Incorporation Strategy: Board and legal teams should assess current state of incorporation and evaluate potential benefits and risks of moving to Texas, Nevada, or Florida, considering recent legislative and judicial changes.
