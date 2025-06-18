A&M Activist Alert 2025

The 2020s have seen periods of heightened market turmoil not seen since 2011 and 2008. The impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the war on Ukraine and now additional geopolitical events including trade and tariff wars, have presented significant challenges for corporates. How should they respond strategically and operationally? How should they best deploy their capital? Is now the time to seek acquisition opportunities? Or divestments?

OBSERVATIONS AND PREDICTIONS FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2025 AND INTO 2026

SHAREHOLDER ACTIVISM IN EUROPE

Our latest A&M Activist Alert (AAA) report reviews the shareholder activism landscape across Europe so far in 2025 and provides an outlook for the rest of the year and into 2026.

Market volatility has been a defining characteristic recently and the uncertainties created have caused a slowdown in activist campaigning. Our analysis of how such volatility is linked with shareholder activism over recent years shows that after the initial slowdown, a surge in campaigns is likely to ensue. Other things being equal, we expect to see this surge in late Q3/Q4 2025.

Originally published June 16, 2025.

