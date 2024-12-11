What To Expect From SEC Chair Paul Atkins: Potential Reforms And Priorities

The nomination of Paul Atkins as Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) signals a new era for the agency. Known for his market-friendly approach, skepticism of overregulation, and advocacy for market efficiency, Atkins' leadership is expected to bring significant changes to the SEC's regulatory and enforcement agenda. A former SEC commissioner from 2002 to 2008, Atkins has a reputation as a principled and deliberative leader with a strong preference for balancing innovation and investor protection.

This article explores 13 potential reforms and priorities that could define Atkins' leadership, based on his past positions, public statements, and the regulatory landscape he inherits.

1. Reassessing Cryptocurrency Regulation

Paul Atkins' extensive experience in financial regulation and his work with cryptocurrency advocacy groups suggest he will prioritize creating a more predictable regulatory environment for digital assets. Under his leadership, the SEC could shift from aggressive enforcement to a framework that emphasizes clarity and consistency, particularly for projects operating in good faith.

Atkins may advocate for defining which digital assets qualify as securities, thereby providing much-needed guidance to the industry. He is also likely to support a principles-based approach, focusing on fraud prevention and investor protection while reducing unnecessary regulatory burdens. This recalibration could include pausing enforcement actions where the SEC's jurisdiction remains ambiguous, engaging with Congress to establish clearer statutory guidelines, and collaborating with other regulators to address systemic risks in the digital asset space.

2. Revisiting the SEC's Equity Market Structure Agenda

Atkins has been a long-standing critic of Regulation National Market System (Reg NMS), which governs the trading of U.S.-listed stocks. During his tenure as commissioner, he voted against its adoption, citing concerns about its complexity and unintended consequences, such as market fragmentation and diminished transparency.

As Chair, Atkins may prioritize revisiting unfinished equity market structure reforms, including revising broker-dealer standards for handling customer trades and increasing price competition for retail investor orders. His leadership could focus on simplifying market rules, enhancing liquidity, and fostering innovation in trading platforms while ensuring investor protections remain intact.

3. Rolling Back ESG Mandates

Atkins has expressed skepticism about the SEC's role in mandating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) disclosures. His preference for a materiality-based framework suggests he may seek to scale back or revise the SEC's climate-related disclosure rule, which has faced legal challenges.

By emphasizing principles-based disclosures, Atkins would aim to reduce compliance burdens while still providing investors with meaningful information. This approach would also help the SEC avoid judicial setbacks that could undermine its broader authority.

4. Enhancing Transparency Through an "Open Jacket" Policy

One of the most significant reforms Atkins might implement is an "open jacket" policy, requiring enforcement staff to disclose all evidence—both incriminating and exculpatory—to potential defendants. This approach aligns with principles of due process and fairness, ensuring that those under investigation fully understand the allegations and evidence against them.

Such a policy would likely be formalized in the SEC Enforcement Manual and could transform the relationship between the SEC and its enforcement targets. While this reform would be praised for its transparency, it may face resistance from those concerned about its impact on investigative efficiency.

5. Rebalancing Cybersecurity Regulation

Under prior leadership, the SEC aggressively pursued cybersecurity-related enforcement, often without clear evidence of fraud or harm. Atkins may seek to recalibrate this approach by focusing on intentional misconduct and revisiting the controversial rule requiring disclosure of cybersecurity incidents within four days.

Atkins is expected to advocate for more pragmatic cybersecurity policies, allowing companies to address breaches effectively without the fear of premature regulatory penalties. This approach would recognize the complexities of cybersecurity incidents while maintaining investor confidence.

6. Rethinking Corporate Penalties

Atkins has consistently questioned the effectiveness of imposing large financial penalties on corporations for misconduct by individuals. These penalties often harm shareholders while failing to hold wrongdoers accountable.

As Chair, Atkins may push for a shift toward individual accountability in enforcement actions, reserving corporate penalties for cases involving systemic failures. This reform would align enforcement practices with the SEC's investor-protection mission and encourage greater responsibility among corporate leaders.

7. Addressing Shareholder Activism

Shareholder activism, particularly around ESG issues, has become a contentious topic. Atkins has criticized the current system, which allows a small group of activists to impose significant costs on companies through proxy proposals.

Atkins may advocate for reforms that simplify the process for excluding shareholder proposals and reduce the SEC's involvement in proxy battles. These changes would aim to balance the interests of all shareholders while minimizing unnecessary distractions for corporate boards and management.

8. Reducing Overbroad Document Requests

SEC investigations often involve expansive document subpoenas that impose significant costs on companies. Atkins may push for reforms to streamline this process, ensuring that subpoenas are narrowly tailored to specific issues.

New guidelines could include limiting preservation notices, prioritizing accessible information, and reducing demands for data stored on long-term media like backup tapes. These reforms would enhance the efficiency of investigations while reducing the compliance burden on regulated entities.

9. Protecting Privacy in SEC Investigations

Atkins has expressed concerns about the SEC's ability to subpoena personal emails and files from internet service providers without judicial oversight. As Chair, he may direct the SEC to limit these practices, requiring subpoenas to be issued directly to investigation targets.

This reform would strengthen privacy protections while ensuring that individuals have the opportunity to review and challenge requests for sensitive information.

10. Scaling Back Aggressive Enforcement Practices

Atkins has long emphasized the importance of proportionality in enforcement. Under his leadership, the SEC may move away from aggressive tactics that prioritize headline-grabbing penalties over substantive outcomes.

Reforms could include revisiting metrics for evaluating enforcement staff, focusing on the complexity and impact of cases rather than the number of actions filed. This approach would encourage thoughtful, high-quality enforcement that aligns with the SEC's mission.

11. Reassessing Regulatory Philosophy

Atkins' principles-based approach to regulation emphasizes flexibility and innovation over prescriptive compliance rules. This philosophy could guide his leadership on a range of issues, from market structure to emerging technologies.

By prioritizing guidelines that allow companies to adapt while maintaining investor protections, Atkins could foster a more dynamic and resilient regulatory environment.

12. Encouraging Capital Formation and Innovation

Atkins has consistently advocated for policies that support small businesses, private equity, and capital market innovation. As Chair, he may prioritize initiatives that reduce barriers to entry for emerging companies, streamline compliance requirements, and foster greater access to capital.

These reforms would align with his broader goal of enhancing market efficiency and promoting economic growth.

Looking Ahead

Paul Atkins' nomination as SEC Chair reflects a shift toward pro-business policies and a commitment to fostering innovation in capital markets. While the specific reforms he may pursue remain uncertain, his leadership promises to recalibrate the SEC's approach to regulation and enforcement.

Stakeholders across securities and digital asset markets should prepare for significant changes as the SEC navigates this new era. With a focus on transparency, fairness, and market efficiency, Atkins' tenure has the potential to reshape the regulatory landscape in ways that balance innovation with investor protection.

