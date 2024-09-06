ARTICLE
6 September 2024

Navigating Regulatory Shifts & Election Impacts: What To Watch For (Podcast)

The dog days of summer, when Congress is absent, usually slow down when it comes to rulemaking. This year the upcoming presidential election has further diffused issues. But according to Leah Dempsey, shareholder with Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, there are things to watch, including possible rulemaking affecting the way AI can be deployed in reaching out to consumers, and what remains on tap on CFPB's "junk fees" agenda. As to the election, VP candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz each have their own experiences in housing, Dempsey tells ACUMA president Peter Benjamin, and each bear closer watching no matter who wins in November.

To listen, click here.

