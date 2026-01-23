ARTICLE
23 January 2026

Kluwer Arbitration: Practical Insights On Cybersecurity

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

United States Technology
Jenny Arlington
Akin Tech (Cyber, Privacy, Data, AI) & Disputes senior counsel Jenny Arlington has co-authored Practical Insights on Cybersecurity, a module for Kluwer Arbitration examining the increasing cybersecurity risks facing international arbitration.

The module explores why international arbitration is particularly exposed to cyber threats, including the volume of sensitive and personal data involved, the cross-border nature of proceedings and the growing use of digital platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) tools. It provides a practical step-by-step guide on managing information security at each stage of the arbitral process.

Drawing on recent developments in arbitral rules, institutional and third-party guidance and case law, the module offers a pragmatic roadmap for strengthening cyber resilience and responding effectively to cybersecurity incidents in arbitration.

To explore the full module at Kluwer Arbitration, including a practical overview and detailed notes covering 15 jurisdictions and 16 arbitral institutions, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jenny Arlington
Jenny Arlington
