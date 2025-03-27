So You Want To Be A Cybersecurity Lawyer (Video)

Dickinson Wright is a general practice business law firm with more than 475 attorneys among more than 40 practice areas and 16 industry groups. With 19 offices across the U.S. and in Toronto, we offer clients exceptional quality and client service, value for fees, industry expertise and business acumen.
Check out Daniel Cotter's recent feature in the ABA
Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Committee's webinar, "So
You Want to be a Cybersecurity Lawyer." This webinar discusses
different types of legal careers in cybersecurity, privacy, AI, and
available career paths. Watch on-demand here:
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.