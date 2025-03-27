ARTICLE
27 March 2025

So You Want To Be A Cybersecurity Lawyer (Video)

Check out Daniel Cotter's recent feature in the ABA Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Committee's webinar, "So You Want to be a Cybersecurity Lawyer." This webinar discusses different types of legal careers in cybersecurity, privacy, AI, and available career paths. Watch on-demand here:

