5 September 2024

Fundamentals Of The Cybersecurity & Insurance Data Security Model Law

Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP

The Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Practice has prepared the "Cybersecurity Compliance Handbook for Insurance Companies, Agents & Brokers," which provides a summary of the National Association...
United States Technology
Photo of Anjali Das
The Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Practice has prepared the "Cybersecurity Compliance Handbook for Insurance Companies, Agents & Brokers," which provides a summary of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Insurance Data Security Model Law, and covers the U.S. states that have adopted the Model Law, those that have adopted other insurance data security provisions, and those that are pending Model Law adoption. Using our easy-to-follow guidelines, you will understand what actions need to be taken in case of a Cybersecurity Event, following the Data Security Model Law.

Photo of Anjali Das
Anjali Das
