Fundamentals Of The Cybersecurity & Insurance Data Security Model Law

The Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Practice has prepared the "Cybersecurity Compliance Handbook for Insurance Companies, Agents & Brokers," which provides a summary of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Insurance Data Security Model Law, and covers the U.S. states that have adopted the Model Law, those that have adopted other insurance data security provisions, and those that are pending Model Law adoption. Using our easy-to-follow guidelines, you will understand what actions need to be taken in case of a Cybersecurity Event, following the Data Security Model Law.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.