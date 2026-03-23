Wall Street Journal Reports That SEC Is Preparing A Proposal To Eliminate Mandatory Quarterly Reporting Requirements

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The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC is developing a plan that would eliminate mandatory quarterly earnings reporting and instead allow public companies to report their financial results only twice a year. According to the WSJ, a proposal could be published for public comment as soon as April.
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