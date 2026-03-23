Wall Street Journal Reports That SEC Is Preparing A Proposal To Eliminate Mandatory Quarterly Reporting Requirements

The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC is developing a plan that would eliminate mandatory quarterly earnings reporting and instead...

Foley Hoag provides innovative, strategic legal services to public, private and government clients. We have premier capabilities in the life sciences, healthcare, technology, energy, professional services and private funds fields, and in cross-border disputes. The diverse experiences of our lawyers contribute to the exceptional senior-level service we deliver to clients.

Article Insights

Ryan M. Rourke Reed’s articles from Foley Hoag LLP are most popular: in United States

with readers working within the Insurance and Retail & Leisure industries Foley Hoag LLP are most popular: within Antitrust/Competition Law and Immigration topic(s)

The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC is developing a plan that would eliminate mandatory quarterly earnings reporting and instead allow public companies to report their financial results only twice a year. According to the WSJ, a proposal could be published for public comment as soon as April.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.