SEC Enforcement: 2025 In Review

In 2025, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") significantly shifted its approach to enforcement. With the start of the second term of the Trump Administration and the appointment of Paul Atkins as the SEC's Chairman, the SEC refocused its priorities through the adoption of a "back-to-basics" approach to enforcement. Under this approach, the SEC has reoriented its investigations and enforcement efforts to focus on traditional cases of securities fraud while also aiming to ensure securities markets are fair, orderly, and efficient. In addition, the SEC has made significant changes to its approach to regulating crypto assets, adopting a deregulatory approach to the sector in an effort to help facilitate the development of the crypto assets market.

"Back-to-Basics" Approach

In public statements, Chairman Atkins has repeated the theme that "it is a new day at the Securities and Exchange Commission."1 Chairman Atkins explained the SEC's so-called "back-to-basics" approach is an effort to focus on actions to mitigate and address investor harm, including through the prioritization of traditional fraud cases over technical books-and-records and/or registration cases, noting that "[i]n the past, [there have been] examples of enforcement actions in areas, such as retention of books and records, that consumed excessive Commission resources not commensurate with any measure of investor harm."2 Consistent with that approach, the SEC announced that it will move away from regulation by enforcement3 and shift toward prioritizing the reduction of "compliance burdens and facilitat[ion of] capital formation, including by simplifying pathways for raising capital and investor access to private businesses."4 Similarly, with respect to the burgeoning crypto market, the SEC is working to establish "clear rules of the road for the issuance, custody, and trading of crypto assets while continuing to discourage bad actors from violating the law."5

Judge Margaret Ryan, the recently appointed Director of the Division of Enforcement, confirmed her alignment with this approach in a statement issued in connection with her appointment, stating that she looked forward to joining the SEC in its work to ensure that the Enforcement Division is "true to the SEC's mission in taking action on behalf of investors harmed by those who break the securities laws and providing an effective deterrent against fraudulent and manipulative activities in our financial markets."6 In September, Judge Ryan reiterated the Enforcement Division's focus on fraud in a statement announcing the formation of a Cross-Border Task Force to Combat Fraud. The new task force—which, according to Judge Ryan, was part of the "critical effort to enforce the federal securities laws and protect U.S. investors"—would "leverage the Division of Enforcement's resources and expertise to combat international market manipulation and fraud."7

The "back-to-basics" approach adopted by the SEC in fiscal year 2025 also appears to have informed dismissals of enforcement actions and closures of investigations and—overall—ushered in a measurable decrease in enforcement activity. In fiscal year 2025, the SEC dismissed several enforcement actions, including many involving controls and registration issues8 or involving investment advisors.9 With respect to the overall decrease in enforcement activity, Cornerstone Research observed that, based on SEC data available as of November 14, 2025, SEC enforcement actions against public companies and subsidiaries dropped by 30%.10 Only four enforcement actions were initiated against public companies and subsidiaries during the first year of the new administration, as nearly all enforcement actions initiated against public companies and subsidiaries in fiscal year 2025 (52 of 56 enforcement actions) were initiated prior to Gary Gensler's departure from the SEC.11 Further, fiscal year 2025 saw a 27% decrease in enforcement actions more broadly (i.e., not limited to public companies and/or subsidiaries) as compared to fiscal year 2024.12 Finally, during calendar year 2025, the SEC brought no new Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA") enforcement actions.13 While the Trump Administration's executive order "Pausing Foreign Corrupt Practices Act Enforcement to Further American Economic and National Security" did not expressly apply to the SEC, the SEC's movement away from FCPA enforcement actions is consistent with that executive order.14

To facilitate the "back-to-basics" approach that has guided the SEC over the past year, Chairman Atkins announced a realignment of reporting lines in the Divisions of Enforcement and Examinations to "better reflect each Division's national programs to improve efficiency, management, and oversight of the Divisions."15 Several personnel changes also illustrated the significant shifts happening at the SEC in fiscal year 2025. New directors were installed in key divisions (including the Division of Corporation Finance, the Division of Investment Management, and the Division of Trading and Markets), a new Inspector General was named, and Judge Ryan was appointed as the new Director of Enforcement.16

The SEC's decreased enforcement activity is consistent with the Trump administration's efforts to downsize the federal workforce.17 According to the Office of Personnel Management, the SEC reported having 4,037 employees in fiscal year 2026, which represents a 4.6% decrease from the 4,232 employees reported in fiscal year 2025 and a 17.7% decrease from the 4,905 employees reported in fiscal year 2024.18 Headcount at the SEC is expected to remain at a historical low in the upcoming year: Chairman Atkins appeared before the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee in June 2025 to discuss the SEC's proposed budget, for which he requested 4,101 full-time positions in fiscal year 2026, compared to the 4,548 staffers requested in fiscal year 2025 and the approximately 4,900 who were employed in fiscal year 2024.19

