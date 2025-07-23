Q&A With Juli Fournier

Juli Fournier represents clients in corporate, LLC, partnership, securities, financing, and general business matters at Stephenson Fournier in Houston.

A 1986 University of Texas School of Law alumna, Fournier assists businesses and their owners in evaluating potential deals and developing strategies for success. She brings a deep understanding of the legal, tax, and business aspects of transactions to deals such as mergers, acquisitions and sales of businesses, private offerings, financing and loan transactions, and structuring and restructuring of corporations, limited liability companies, joint ventures and partnerships. In addition, the University of Wisconsin graduate advises clients regarding loans, non-competition covenants, employment relationships, shareholders agreements, security, escrow and guaranty agreements, settlement agreements, promissory notes, secured financing, and many other types of business contracts.

Q: Before becoming an attorney, what was your first job?

A: I paid my own way through both college and law school by waitressing and working in pizza joints. This was back when that was possible! For a couple of years, during undergrad, on weekend nights, I worked the overnight shift at a 24-hour restaurant. That forced me to be rigorous about scheduling weekday study time, which probably helped me get better grades. But, to this day, I'm not fond of pizza and really don't care for French fries. I must have overdone it eating those staples during my years working in restaurants.

Q: What motivated you to pursue a legal career?

A: I seriously considered many potential career paths ranging from medicine to computer science to engineering and, of course, law. The common denominator was that I loved learning about nearly everything, still do. During high school, as I was pondering a future in science or law, I spent one summer seriously evaluating the possibilities. I shadowed doctors, lawyers, and scientists and took on-campus college courses in biology and government. What turned me away from a career in the hard sciences? It had something todo with my roommates' pranks involving the creatures we dissected in the biology class. (I wore flip flops in the shower for years after that!) But, the more powerful influence that summer was an inspirational professor in my government class. Even now, more than 40 years later, I have such vivid memories of some of his lessons that I could quote them.It was not until a couple of years into law school that I finally honed in on my true goal, a sophisticated business transactions practice, but that high school summer was the turning point when I realized I loved law.

Q: What is one thing you would like to learn to do?

A: I have always been a pretty active person and don't sit still well. Running, swimming, downhill skiing, kayaking, hiking, whatever – I just like to move. For some reason, at the beginning of this year I got it into my head that I'd like to be a little stronger. And that translated into a goal of being able to do a pullup. A single pullup. Should be easy, right? But it's something I've never been able to do, even during childhood. Well, I'm working on it. I am happy to say I am in fact a little stronger today than I was the beginning of the year, maybeeven a lot stronger. And that's satisfying. But, so far, the pullup still eludes me. I intend to keep working on it until I get there.

Q: What is your proudest career achievement?

A: When I left the giant law firm where I began the practice of law, I expected to see a drop off in the level of sophistication, complexity, and size of deals I handle. Even so, I was happy to get to a place where my relationships with clients would be the most important focus of my career. Not many small firms have a vibrant M & A (Mergers and Acquisitions) practice, and those that do tend to focus on small dollar deals. But, over the years my firm has been able to consistently attract clients with deals that are challenging and rather large. Providing top quality legal advice and getting acquisitions and divestures closed for my clients continues to be my greatest joy professionally.

Downhill skiing is one of the many leisure time pursuits of Primerus member Juli Fournier.

Q: What is your most treasured material possession?

A: My grandfather Ed started life so poor that he and his brothers had to kill wild animals if they wanted to eat meat. They started a business together, and he became its successful and charismatic CEO. Over time, my grandfather built the business into the largest in the world in its industry. Every day at my office I sit at a beautiful, oversized carved oak desk that was Ed's from the 1940s through the '80s. At that spot, I am often inspired by great memories that showcase Ed's creativity and energy, his leadership skills, and work ethic.

Q: What is your happiest childhood memory?

A: This is a tough one. I didn't have the greatest home life in childhood. I was an only child with a single parent who had mental health issues. So, for this question, I'll have to go with summers. I was fortunate to be able to spend most summers away from home. Often this was at overnight camps where I learned new skills and enjoyed friends. It was at camp where I developed a love of campfires and starry skies. I still enjoy a great bonfire and am pretty good at building and lighting them, if I say so myself. And I can't resist being outdoors on a starry night.

Q: What is the most awe-inspiring place you have visited?

A: Over my many years spent living in Houston, I have had the privilege of becoming close friends with several astronauts. Whenever they would ride the space shuttle up to the International Space Station or to repair the Hubble Space Telescope, I would be there at Cape Canaveral, sharing in the fear and excitement of the launch with their family members. We would be at a private and very close location to watch preparation and take off, and we were shepherded by other astronauts who helped us understand the events we were seeing. Fortunately, all those missions went well, and my friends came back safely. Having a behind-the-scenes understanding of our phenomenal space program and knowing some of the brave people who have journeyed to space is one of the great joys of my life.

