Paul Atkins Confirmed As SEC Chairman

Paul Atkins was confirmed as the Chairman of the SEC on Wednesday by a vote of 52-44. He will serve during the remainder of former Chair Gary Gensler's term, which expires on June 5th, 2026.

Paul Atkins served as an SEC Commissioner from 2002 to 2008, and prior to that served as Chief of Staff to Chairman Richard Breeden and as Counsel to Chairman Arthur Levitt. Since leaving the SEC in 2008, he has served as Chief Executive of Patomak Global Partners.

