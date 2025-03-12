SEC To Expand Confidential Filing Privileges

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced significant changes to its confidential filing procedures, aiming to support capital formation and provide greater flexibility for companies planning public offerings. These enhancements, effective as of March 3, 2025, were detailed in a press release by the SEC.

Expanded Confidential Filing Options

The SEC's Division of Corporation Finance is expanding the range of filing options available for confidential review. This initiative builds on the existing framework established by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act of 2012, which initially allowed emerging growth companies to submit draft registration statements for initial public offerings (IPOs) on a confidential basis. Over time, these accommodations have been broadened, and the latest expansion seeks to further facilitate capital formation while maintaining necessary investor protections.

Key Enhancements

Broader Filing Eligibility: Companies can now confidentially submit draft registration statements when registering securities using Forms 10, 20-F, or 40-F under sections 12(b) and 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This change is expected to benefit both new and existing companies by providing them with more leeway to explore public offerings. Follow-On Offerings: Confidential submission privileges have been extended to follow-on offerings, regardless of the time elapsed since the company's IPO. This offers companies more flexibility in managing their capital-raising activities post-IPO. De-SPAC Transactions: Companies going public via mergers with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) will also benefit from these confidential filing options, specifically in cases where the original SPAC remains the surviving entity post-merger. Underwriter Information: Initial drafts of registration statements can now omit the names of underwriters, with the requirement that such information be disclosed in subsequent public filings.

These changes mark a significant step in the SEC's ongoing efforts to create a more flexible and supportive environment for companies seeking to access public markets, ultimately fostering a more dynamic and resilient capital market ecosystem.

The staff will monitor practices under the expanded processing procedures and may make modifications to limit or terminate these procedures.

For further details, you can view the SEC's announcement here.

