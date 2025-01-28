What Will Happen When The SEC Minority Becomes The Majority?

Many of the actions by the SEC over the past few years came following closely divided 3-to-2 votes. The split arose concerning both rulemaking by the Commission as well as enforcement actions. With the change in Administrations, there is a significant chance that the views of the dissenting commissioners will become those of the majority. To understand what a Trump Administration SEC would look like, it may be instructive to consider some of the key themes voiced in published dissents by commissioners during some of the more contentious debates of the past few years.

TAKEAWAYS

Consistent with Republican themes generally, recurring criticisms of proposed SEC rules by dissenting Commissioners have included the following:

In the context of rulemakings, claims of: Overly prescriptive requirements De facto merits regulation without statutory authority Failures to mitigate undue costs or impracticalities Failures in economic or other analyses Lack of need for rulemaking

In the context of enforcement proceedings, arguments of: Failure to establish materiality, or investor harm Straying outside SEC lane Inappropriately expanding regulation through enforcement Ambiguous and unfair approach to crypto



DEEPER DIVE

Rulemakings

Overly prescriptive requirements

Climate-Related Disclosure Rules(2024). Commissioner Hester Peirce, in her remarks entitled Green Regs and Spam, criticized the rules as overly prescriptive, burying investors with excessive, granular disclosures, and failing to use the existing principles-based approach to climate risk.

Cybersecurity Disclosure Rules (2023).Peirce contended that overly prescriptive requirements had the potential to help bad actors by providing a roadmap for attacks, while diverting company resources better spent on combatting or responding to threats.

Expanded Share Repurchase Disclosure Rules (2023)(later invalidated). Peirce argued that disclosure of daily repurchase information will "bury [investors] in an avalanche of trivial information[,] a result that is hardly conducive to informed decisionmaking," citing the Supreme Court in TSC Indus. v. Northway(1976).

Pay-versus-Performance Disclosure Rules (2022). Peirce said the SEC "should engage in principles-based rulemaking to efficiently implement Congress's directive without unnecessary additions. Rather than following the statute to craft a workable, practical rule, the Commission instead adopts an unnecessarily complicated rule."

De facto merit regulation without statutory authority

New Rules for SPACs (2024). Commissioner (and now Acting Chair) MarkUyeda stated: "The [SEC] lacks statutory authority to outright ban making investments in SPACs or becoming a reporting company via a de-SPAC transaction. Instead, it has resorted to promulgating rules aimed at significantly increasing the costs and decreasing the attractiveness of being associated with SPACs, to the extent that few rational actors would even attempt such an offering. Today's recommendation effectively constitutes a form of de factomerit regulation."

Failure to mitigate undue costs or impracticalities

Climate-Related Disclosure Rules(2024). Peirce said the law enforcement exception for delayed 8-K filings was too narrow and could be difficult to obtain within the four business day window.

Executive Officer Incentive Compensation Clawback rules (2022). Peirceviewed the rules as impractical, in that they(1) did not provide for a de minimis threshold; (2) subjected lower level officers to recoupment, regardless of amounts involved; and (3) covered "little r" restatements that would require recoupment analysis and efforts, despite lower potential dollar amounts due to their immateriality.



Further, she stated, litigation risk arises out of the inclusion of trigger dates based on when the board "reasonably should have concluded" a restatement was needed and the requirement for companies to act "reasonably promptly," which could discourage cost mitigation practices such as netting or setting-off.

Pay-versus-Performance Disclosure Rules (2022). Peirce said the rules failed to provide meaningful benefits, while resulting in undue costs for public companies.

Failures in economic or other analysis

Lack of need for rulemaking

Private Funds Rule (2023) (later invalidated). Peirce, in a fiery dissent, declared the rule "ahistorical, unjustified, unlawful, impractical, confusing and harmful."

Cybersecurity Disclosure Rules (2023). Peirceand Uyeda said the majority failed to explain why the new rules were needed, in light of existing SEC guidance.

New Rules for SPACs (2024). Peirce stated: "The [SEC] has failed to identify a problem in need of a regulatory solution. To the contrary, the rule will exacerbate a problem—the shrinking pool of public companies—by closing down one road into the public markets."

Enforcement actions

Failure to establish materiality

Failure to demonstrate harm

Dissenting Statement Regarding Recent SPAC Cases. Uyeda's dissent also criticized the majority because, in his view, the charges did not include facts demonstrating that investors were financially harmed.

SEC penalizes company with good disclosures for insufficient controls. Peirce dissented from SEC charges alleging the company failed to maintain adequate disclosure controls and procedures. She said the SEC "contort[ed] the securities laws to reach for a nexus" where it alleged "no fraud, misrepresentations, omissions, or investor harm." See The SEC Levels Up: Statement on In re Activision Blizzard.

Straying outside SEC lane

SEC penalizes company with good disclosures for insufficient controls. In the same dissent, Peirce stated: "If accurate, the reported widespread workplace harassment at Activision Blizzard is deeply concerning, but it is not our concern." See The SEC Levels Up: Statement on In re Activision Blizzard.

Inappropriately expanding regulation through enforcement

The SEC's Swiss Army Statute: Dissenting Statement Peirce and Uyeda criticized SEC charges alleging internal control violations related to a public company's Rule 10b5-1 repurchase program. "The Commission in recent years has taken to using Securities Exchange Act Section 13(b)(2)(B) as its own Swiss Army statute—a multi-use tool handy for compelling companies to adopt and adhere to policies and procedures that the Commission deems good corporate practice. We do not have the authority to tell companies how to run themselves, but we now routinely use Section 13(b)(2)(B) to do just that. [This] is the latest example of the Commission's unmooring of Section 13(b)(2)(B) from its statutory text and context to extend the reach of its jurisdiction."

Hey, look, there's a hoof cleaner! Statement on R.R. Donnelley & Sons, Co. Peirce and Uyeda criticized SEC charges alleging internal control violations based on cyber attacks on Donnelley's computer system. "Identifying a link between the Commission's preferred policies and procedures and accounting controls seems a collateral concern, if it is a concern at all. In today's settled administrative proceeding against R.R. Donnelly & Sons, Co. ("RRD"), the Commission finds and uses a novel attachment on its multi-use tool—'a system of cybersecurity-related internal accounting controls.'"

Ambiguous and unfair approach to crypto