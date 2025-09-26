Power And Protection: Navigating CFIUS And Foreign Ownership Risks In Renewable Projects

Watch Now

As the demand for renewable energy surges—driven in part by AI-powered infrastructure and national energy goals—foreign investment in US-based solar, battery storage, and wind projects is under increasing scrutiny. This webinar explores the evolving landscape of inbound investment reviews, with a focus on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act (AFIDA), and state-level restrictions on foreign land ownership.



Lawyers from our Policy and Regulatory and Energy, Infrastructure and Resources practice areas shared insights and lessons learned from recent CFIUS reviews and discuss:

What triggers CFIUS interest (and review jurisdiction) in renewable energy transactions and when CFIUS should be notified

Common pitfalls that can lead to complex reviews or mitigation demands

What a CFIUS national security mitigation agreement may look like in practice

Broader land ownership issues, including AFIDA and state-level foreign ownership restrictions

Whether you're a developer, investor, or advisor in the renewable space, this session will provide practical guidance to help you navigate regulatory risks and structure deals with confidence.

