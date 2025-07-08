Alternative Power Plays: Renewable Hydrogen Energy With The First Public Hydrogen Authority (Podcast)

Clean hydrogen may be the future of renewable energy to some, but substantial upfront costs are a hindrance to truly enabling the industry to flourish. The First Public Hydrogen Authority (FPH2) and CEO Jason Caudle are working to change that.

On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, Buchanan's John Povilaitis and Alan Seltzer talk with Caudle about FPH2 and the future of hydrogen energy. Prior to FPH2, Caudle spent the entirety of his career in local government, working for the city of Lancaster, California, for about 17 years including leading the city's energy department.

During the episode, Caudle discuses why Lancaster, PA, was the right place for a hydrogen energy program, his expected timing for bringing this type of renewable energy to life more broadly, what steps need to be taken to enable a more renewable future, and how to expand this energy beyond more green-energy-focused states like California.



To learn more about First Public H2, visit: https://www.firstpublich2.com/



To learn more about Jason Caudle, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jason-caudle-b594742a

You can listen to Alternative Power Plays in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

