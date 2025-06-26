Cash Is King Again: Navigating Clean Energy's Financial Crossroads (Video)

In the newest episode of The Next Imperative Geoff Angulo is joined by Managing Directors Mark Rajcevich and Brett Bergamo.

self In the newest episode of The Next Imperative Geoff Angulo is joined by Managing Directors Mark Rajcevich and Brett Bergamo. The conversation revolves around the current clean energy landscape, financial pressures facing the industry, operational challenges, and strategic advice for companies navigating market turbulence in the renewable energy sector.

Originally published 23 June 2025.

