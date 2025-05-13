ARTICLE
13 May 2025

Alternative Power Plays: How Topology Optimization Improves The Grid (Podcast)

BI
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Contributor

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC logo
With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.
Explore Firm Details
The challenges that transmission operators and utilities face are growing by the day. Integrating renewables, extreme weather, and grid reliability are just a few.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
John F. Povilaitis and Alan Seltzer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The challenges that transmission operators and utilities face are growing by the day. Integrating renewables, extreme weather, and grid reliability are just a few.

On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, Buchanan's John Povilaitis and Brattle's Metin Celebi welcome Dr. Pablo Ruiz, co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer at NewGrid, Inc. Ruiz is an electrical engineer with over 15 years of experience in electric power systems analysis, research and software development. He specializes in power system operations and planning, renewable power integration and the modeling, analysis and design of wholesale electricity markets.

During the conversation, Ruiz talks about how topology optimization leverages the redundancy in grid networks to find new operational breakthroughs and avoid potential electric crises. He shares insights on NewGrid's work with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and how it's led to both congestion reductions and cost savings. Later, Ruiz discusses the exciting potential of introducing more renewable energies into the grid and how it can be done safely and effectively -- with the help of NewGrid's offerings.

You can listen to Alternative Power Plays in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of John F. Povilaitis
John F. Povilaitis
Photo of Alan Seltzer
Alan Seltzer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More