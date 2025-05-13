Alternative Power Plays: How Topology Optimization Improves The Grid (Podcast)

The challenges that transmission operators and utilities face are growing by the day. Integrating renewables, extreme weather, and grid reliability are just a few.

On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, Buchanan's John Povilaitis and Brattle's Metin Celebi welcome Dr. Pablo Ruiz, co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer at NewGrid, Inc. Ruiz is an electrical engineer with over 15 years of experience in electric power systems analysis, research and software development. He specializes in power system operations and planning, renewable power integration and the modeling, analysis and design of wholesale electricity markets.

During the conversation, Ruiz talks about how topology optimization leverages the redundancy in grid networks to find new operational breakthroughs and avoid potential electric crises. He shares insights on NewGrid's work with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and how it's led to both congestion reductions and cost savings. Later, Ruiz discusses the exciting potential of introducing more renewable energies into the grid and how it can be done safely and effectively -- with the help of NewGrid's offerings.

