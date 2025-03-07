ARTICLE
7 March 2025

Alternative Power Plays: Unlocking Rooftop Solar: Allume Energy's Solution For Apartment Renters

BI
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Contributor

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC logo
With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of Alternative Power Plays, hosts Alan Seltzer and John Povilaitis engage in a conversation with Aliya Bagewadi, the U.S. Director of Strategy Partnerships at Allume Energy.
United States Illinois Energy and Natural Resources
Alan M. Seltzer and John F. Povilaitis
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this episode of Alternative Power Plays, hosts Alan Seltzer and John Povilaitis engage in a conversation with Aliya Bagewadi, the U.S. Director of Strategy Partnerships at Allume Energy. She discusses how Allume Energy is transforming solar access for apartment renters.

Aliya shares more about the company's origins in Australia and its mission to promote energy equity as it expands to markets in the U.S. and Europe. Throughout the episode, she highlights the benefits of Allume Energy for renters, who can see energy bill reductions of 40-60% with the company's technology. Meanwhile, building owners benefit from lower operating costs, new revenue streams, and increased property value.

Aliya provides insights into Allume's market focus, targeting Illinois and D.C. due to favorable incentives, as well as the company's plans to integrate energy storage for enhanced grid resilience. The episode concludes with Aliya emphasizing the importance of education and collaboration with utilities, cities, and community partners to drive adoption and scale their mission of providing clean energy access for renters.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alan M. Seltzer
Alan M. Seltzer
Photo of John F. Povilaitis
John F. Povilaitis
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More