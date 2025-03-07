Alternative Power Plays: Unlocking Rooftop Solar: Allume Energy's Solution For Apartment Renters

In this episode of Alternative Power Plays, hosts Alan Seltzer and John Povilaitis engage in a conversation with Aliya Bagewadi, the U.S. Director of Strategy Partnerships at Allume Energy. She discusses how Allume Energy is transforming solar access for apartment renters.

Aliya shares more about the company's origins in Australia and its mission to promote energy equity as it expands to markets in the U.S. and Europe. Throughout the episode, she highlights the benefits of Allume Energy for renters, who can see energy bill reductions of 40-60% with the company's technology. Meanwhile, building owners benefit from lower operating costs, new revenue streams, and increased property value.

Aliya provides insights into Allume's market focus, targeting Illinois and D.C. due to favorable incentives, as well as the company's plans to integrate energy storage for enhanced grid resilience. The episode concludes with Aliya emphasizing the importance of education and collaboration with utilities, cities, and community partners to drive adoption and scale their mission of providing clean energy access for renters.

