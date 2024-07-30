The European Union has set ambitious goals for renewable hydrogen, aiming to produce and import 10 million tonnes annually by 2030.

However, the production in 2022 was only 20,000 tonnes, representing less than 1% of global hydrogen production. Therefore, the task remains challenging.

This article delves into the challenges and solutions for scaling up Europe's green hydrogen market including:

The role of midstream infrastructure in unlocking large-scale demand

Pipelines as a proposed solution

Status quo in hydrogen infrastructure

Originally published July 29, 2024.

