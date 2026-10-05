Beyond Bricks And Mortar: The Importance Of Insurance Provisions In Data Center Leases

Data centers are highly unique in a number of ways compared to other classes of commercial real estate. One way in which they strongly diverge from other assets is the amount of sheer dollar value inside the facility. Between server racks (new Vera Rubin NVIDIA racks are estimated to cost approximately $8 million each), sophisticated HVAC equipment, and thousands of miles of copper wire and cable, these facilities are essentially goldmines with incredible air conditioning.

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Data centers are highly unique in a number of ways compared to other classes of commercial real estate. One way in which they strongly diverge from other assets is the amount of sheer dollar value inside the facility. Between server racks (new Vera Rubin NVIDIA racks are estimated to cost approximately $8 million each), sophisticated HVAC equipment, and thousands of miles of copper wire and cable, these facilities are essentially goldmines with incredible air conditioning. Estimates have suggested that as a percentage of overall development cost, bare land constitutes about 10% of the cost of a data center and as much as 50% of the cost of an office building. The value of data centers is mostly inside the building, and the value for many other classes of real estate is the dirt itself. Given this disparity, where a standard commercial lease might treat insurance as a back-of-the-document formality, a data center lease elevates it to a core deal term.

What you need to know

Property insurance provisions in typical commercial leases are not designed for data centers, which are packed with high-value equipment and carry unique risks.

A spectrum of insurance allocation exists in data center leasing, with either the landlord or tenant bearing the cost and the risk, so it is important to understand where a proposed lease falls.

While self-insurance may be appealing to tenants, it poses significant risks for landlords because it lacks a third party to evaluate risks or pay claims.

Unique valuation and insurance implications

Traditional property insurance is designed around conventional buildings, not the dense, high-value equipment found in data centers. Where a typical lease covers the replacement cost of the structure and basic building systems, a data center lease must also account for installing specialized mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, and the time needed to recommission the facility (including interconnection with specialized power providers). The gap between a generic appraisal and the true cost of restoration can be significant, which is why specialized brokers now focus exclusively on this asset class.

Who insures what?

As a baseline, every major data center lease requires both landlord and tenant to carry commercial general liability insurance, with each party naming the other as an additional insured. Per-occurrence limits of $1-5 million, often supplemented by umbrella policies, and mutual waivers of subrogation are broadly familiar to anyone who has negotiated a commercial lease.

Property insurance allocation, however, is where the data center model diverges. In the most common model for data center leases, the landlord carries all-risk, replacement-cost property insurance on the building while the tenant insures its own equipment. At the other end of the spectrum is the triple net lease model, where the tenant assumes full responsibility for the project and carries property insurance at replacement cost. Each model reflects a different balance of cost, control, and risk transfer—market participants should understand where a proposed lease falls on this spectrum. The choice of model has downstream implications, particularly when it comes to satisfying lender-driven insurance requirements.

Business interruption

Even a brief data center outage can generate cascading revenue losses for tenants whose operations depend on uninterrupted service. Unlike a standard commercial lease, where business interruption exposure is typically a function of lost foot traffic or temporary relocation costs, a data center outage can produce losses that are exponentially larger, with restoration timelines measured in months rather than weeks.

Furthermore, consider this issue from the landlord’s side. A landlord will often provide a parent guaranty for rent credits in connection with a service interruption. The same event that interrupts a tenant’s operations creates a liability for the landlord as well—the landlord must affirmatively write a check to the tenant (as opposed to simply not receiving rent). Specialized insurance products can help manage this risk.

The self-insurance right—logical, but practical?

When negotiating with hyperscaler tenants, perhaps the most consequential insurance provision for landlords to consider is the self-insurance right: a provision allowing the tenant to retain risk on its own balance sheet rather than purchasing third-party policies. This may take the form of a captive insurer, a large self-insured retention, or a corporate commitment to cover losses from general assets.

From the tenant’s perspective, the logic is straightforward: a company with hundreds of billions in assets can easily argue it is a stronger credit risk than most rated insurers and that purchasing third-party policies imposes material costs with no practical benefit.

From the landlord’s perspective, however, self-insurance raises real concerns. There is no third-party insurer to evaluate risk, pay claims, or provide a regulated process; any dispute becomes a contract claim against the tenant itself. The tenant’s financial strength may change over the life of a long-term lease, with no mechanism to ensure that its capacity to absorb losses keeps pace with its commitments. Self-insurance can also create ambiguity around waivers of subrogation and gaps in additional-insured coverage. In short, the landlord can no longer rely on a regulated insurance framework with established methods of pricing and managing risk—instead, they must rely entirely on the tenant’s balance sheet.

The fact that data center leases are built in “alleys” such as Northern Virginia and Texas creates concentrated risk: an adverse weather event or prolonged power interruption hitting Ashburn, Virginia and knocking out all of the facilities there could create cascading effects for self-insured facilities that are not mitigated by the traditional diversification and reinsurance playbooks of rated insurers.

Where a self-insurance right is granted, the lease will typically include protective measures. Common safeguards include minimum net worth or credit rating thresholds, with automatic reinstatement of traditional insurance if the tenant falls below the agreed floor. The self-insurance right may be limited in scope. For example, it would be permitted only for the tenant’s own property and business interruption, but not for commercial general liability where the landlord needs additional-insured status. Leases will often also require a broad indemnity backstop from the tenant or a parent guarantor, notice and cure provisions triggered by financial deterioration, and annual delivery of audited financial statements.

Takeaways

The concentration of value, the complexity of the infrastructure, and the scale of the tenants in data center developments all push insurance provisions in leases from a boilerplate exercise into a core commercial term. Market participants who understand these dynamics and engage specialized brokers and counsel early will be better positioned to allocate risk effectively.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.