Sustainable Development And Land Use Update

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging a longstanding San Diego law that has helped fund thousands of units of affordable housing. The lawsuit, filed by the developers of a proposed 1,642-unit project in Kearny...

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Federal judge sides with San Diego affordable housing law

The San Diego Union-Tribune – March 13

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging a longstanding San Diego law that has helped fund thousands of units of affordable housing. The lawsuit, filed by the developers of a proposed 1,642-unit project in Kearny Mesa, sought to exempt the project from complying with San Diego’s inclusionary housing ordinance.

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Office-to-housing conversion initiatives proliferate in California

Multifamily Dive – March 20

California policymakers have been pursuing changes to facilitate converting older commercial buildings into housing, with mixed success. In one of the most recent local initiatives to pass, the Los Angeles City Council adopted the Citywide Adaptive Reuse Ordinance in February 2026. The state passed Assembly Bill 2011 and Senate Bill 6 in 2022 to permit residential development, but these laws have produced limited results thus far in part due to labor stipulations. Please see our alert for a discussion of AB 2011, as amended by AB 2243.

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Are condos the answer to downtown Fresno’s housing hopes? ‘One piece of the puzzle’

The Fresno Bee – March 23

A proposed California bill, AB 1406, aims to make condo development in California more feasible by allowing lenders to recover at least 6% of a buyer’s pre‑sale deposit if the buyer defaults. Opponents say the bill would increase a buyer’s risk, while supporters say it would make lenders more likely to finance condo construction.

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Coastal Commission delays Pacifica short-term rental decision for another year

The Coastside News – March 16

The California Coastal Commission has delayed a decision on Pacifica’s short-term rental ordinance in the coastal zone. The rules would set strict limitations on short-term rental operators in the coastal zone to match those imposed last July on non-coastal areas throughout the city.

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Two warehouse ballot initiatives rescinded in Yucaipa

Redlands Daily Facts – March 10

The Yucaipa City Council has rescinded two proposed ballot initiatives concerning warehouse development in the San Bernardino County city. Last week, council members rescinded an ordinance that would rezone over 1,000 acres for warehouse development and the Freeway Corridor Specific Plan, which proposed housing, commercial, and industrial growth. A local watchdog group led efforts to challenge the plan and the warehouse ordinance.

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San Francisco legislators roll out new ordinance for cannabis cafes

NBC Bay Area - March 16

San Francisco Assembly member Matt Haney and San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Rafael Mandelmann are introducing a local ordinance that changes the rules for cannabis retailers in the city. Along with amendments to the health code, police code, business, and tax code, the ordinance would revise the planning code to allow cannabis retail lounges to occupy more than one-third of a retailer’s premises, along with other changes.

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