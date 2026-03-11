ARTICLE
11 March 2026

Preserving The Past While Building The Future – A Conversation With Katie Horak (Podcast)

AM
In this episode, we sit down with Katie Horak, principal at Architectural Resources Group, to discuss the role of historic architects and consultants. Katie walks us through the process of identifying historic properties, the importance of early consultation, and the balance between preservation and development in Los Angeles, including projects like SurveyLA, as well as her leadership and teaching roles in historic preservation. This episode is a must-see for all historic architecture fans.

