Data Centers Close 2025 With Record Demand, Rising Rents, And A Reshaped Market Landscape

The North American data center industry defied bubble concerns by closing out 2025 with record‑setting strength. For the second year in a row, North American data center vacancy remained at 1%. According to JLL, vacancies rates were around 5% in 2020 and have steadily declined over the past 5 years and have stayed low despite concerns early in 2025 that AI-driven demand could not sustain planned build-out levels. However, the current vacancy levels, development pipelines, capital flows, and geographic shifts all point to a sector reshaped by hyperscale demand and structural forces (primarily the demand for power) rather than cyclical imbalances created by the excitement over AI.

Data centers are specialized facilities that house the power, cooling, and server infrastructure needed to run large‑scale digital workloads. They are leased by enterprises, financial institutions, healthcare systems, government agencies, and SaaS providers, as well as hyperscalers—major cloud and AI platforms such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Meta, and Oracle. Power is the industry's primary capacity metric: 1 megawatt (MW) supports thousands of servers, while 1 gigawatt (GW) equals 1,000 MW and enables massive cloud and AI clusters. MW‑scale facilities typically serve enterprise IT needs, while GW‑scale campuses are almost exclusively built for hyperscalers operating global cloud infrastructure and AI training environments. The shift toward GW‑level development concentrates enormous amounts of power and computing infrastructure on single sites, increasing capability but also energy grid and development complexity.

JLL notes that more than 35 GW of data center capacity is currently under construction in North America. Of that capacity, 60% is fully leased and 40% is developed for owner‑occupation by hyperscalers. This points to a healthy demand for data center capacity that is currently outpacing the supply. This supply shortage also fueled data center rent increases in 2025. Rents climbed 9% over the year, closely tracking the sector's five-year compound annual growth rate of roughly 10%, a trend that underscores how durable today's pricing momentum has become. Growth was broad-based across deployment sizes, but requirements of 1 MW and above saw especially sharp increases, averaging 13% as operators paid premiums to secure scarce, contiguous blocks of power.

Two notable trends in 2025 are the geographical shift in where new capacity is emerging and the increased sophistication of capital structures to finance these projects. Approximately 64% of new capacity is rising in frontier markets, including West Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Ohio. Texas, in particular, is emerging as a future global leader. Supported by abundant land, deep energy resources, and a business‑friendly environment, Texas could overtake Northern Virginia as the world's largest data center market by 2030.

Investor appetite for the sector continues to intensify as data centers evolve into a mature, highly institutionalized asset class. There has been a rise in complex capital structures, including forward sales, joint ventures, and preferred equity. This is highlighted by the landmark $30 billion joint venture between Blue Owl and Meta in 2025, highlighting both scale and sophistication in hyperscale financing. The venture funds a project to develop a 2-GW data center in Louisiana by 2030, which may scale up to 5 GW, that is already fully leased by Meta.

Stabilized loans hit their highest levels ever in 2025, with most of the growth coming from asset‑backed deals and single‑asset, single‑borrower loans. Those SASB loans alone topped $11 billion last year—three times what we saw in 2024.

The data‑center sector closed 2025 on strong footing, powered by record‑low vacancy, steady rent growth, and development pipelines already largely pre‑leased. What once looked like an AI‑driven bubble now appears to be a long‑term structural shift shaped by power scarcity, hyperscale demand, and increasingly sophisticated capital. With investment deepening and new capacity rising across emerging markets, data centers have proved to be more resilient and viable than forecasters anticipated and an essential asset class heading into the next decade. From the Mintz team's perspective, these trends reinforce the sector's growing importance within long‑term real estate and digital‑infrastructure strategies. Our team continues to monitor the evolving regulatory, capital‑markets, and energy‑infrastructure dynamics shaping this space and stands ready to advise investors, operators, developers, and lenders navigating the next era of data center growth.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.