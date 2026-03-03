FinCEN Real Estate Reporting Rule Takes Effect March 1st

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, has adopted a final rule requiring the reporting of certain...

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, has adopted a final rule requiring the reporting of certain non-financed transfers of residential real property to legal entities and trusts. The rule becomes effective on March 1, 2026.

The rule applies only to certain non-financed transfers and reflects FinCEN's concern that illicit actors use legal entities and trusts to purchase residential real estate in order to obscure beneficial ownership and launder funds. Unlike traditional mortgage-financed transactions, these non-financed transfers historically have not been subject to Bank Secrecy Act reporting frameworks.

Which Transactions are Covered?

The rule applies to certain non-financed transfers of ownership interests in residential real property to a legal entity or trust.

A “reportable transfer” generally includes:

Any transfer, for any amount (including gifts), of an ownership interest in residential real property evidenced by a deed or, in the case of cooperative housing, by stock, shares, membership interests, or similar instruments; and

A transfer to a transferee entity (e.g., a corporation, partnership, or limited liability company) or a transferee trust; and

A transaction that is not financed by a lender subject to anti-money laundering (AML) program and Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) filing requirements.

Transactions funded entirely by cash, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency will typically fall within the rule. A transaction will not be excluded from reporting merely because financing is involved; the financing must be provided by a lender that is itself subject to AML and SAR obligations. The rule contains specific regulatory exceptions, including certain transfers arising from death, divorce, bankruptcy, court supervision, and certain like-kind exchanges.

What Types of Property are Included?

The rule applies to transfers of:

Single-family homes, townhouses, and condominiums;

Cooperative housing units;

Buildings designed for occupancy by one to four families; and

Vacant land in the United States on which the transferee intends to build a one-to-four-family residential structure.

Property remains covered even if it includes a limited commercial component (for example, a residential unit located above retail space).

Who is a Transferee Entity or Transferee Trust?

A transferee entity is generally any legal person other than an individual or a trust, subject to certain enumerated exemptions (including certain regulated entities). A transferee trust broadly includes most domestic and foreign trusts and similar legal arrangements, regardless of whether title is held in the name of the trust or the trustee, subject to specified exclusions. If at least one transferee in a transaction is a transferee entity or transferee trust, the transfer is reportable. Identifying information, however, is required only with respect to the reportable transferee(s).

Who is a Beneficial Owner?

For a transferee entity, “beneficial owner” is defined by reference to FinCEN's Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting Rule under 31 C.F.R. § 1010.380(d). In general, a beneficial owner is an individual who, directly or indirectly:

Exercises substantial control over the entity; or

Owns or controls at least 25% of the entity's ownership interests.

For a transferee trust, beneficial owners include individuals who, at the time of the transfer:

Serve as trustee or otherwise have authority to dispose of trust assets;

Are sole permissible recipients of income and principal, or have the right to withdraw substantially all trust assets;

Have the power to revoke the trust or withdraw its assets (such as certain grantors or settlors); or

Exercise control through ownership of an entity or trust occupying one of the foregoing roles.

Who Must File the Report?

The rule establishes a “reporting cascade” to determine which real estate professional is responsible for filing. Only the first applicable person in the cascade is required to file.

The obligation generally falls, in order, on:

The closing or settlement agent identified on the closing statement; The person who prepares the closing or settlement statement; The person who records the deed or other ownership instrument; The transferee's title insurance underwriter; The person disbursing the greatest amount of funds in connection with the transfer; The person providing title evaluation services; or The person preparing the deed or other ownership instrument.

The designated reporting professional may enter into a written designation agreement with another real estate professional involved in the transaction to file the report. If none of the listed functions is performed, no report is required.

What Must be Reported?

FinCEN has issued a standardized real estate report form consisting of over 100 data fields.

The report must generally be filed by the later of:

The last day of the month following the month in which closing occurs; or

30 calendar days after the date of closing.

The report requires information regarding:

The reporting professional;

The residential real property;

The transferor;

The transferee entity or transferee trust;

Individuals representing the transferee; and

The beneficial owners of the transferee.

For each beneficial owner, identifying information must be collected, including name, date of birth, residential address, citizenship, and taxpayer identification number. The report must also disclose the total consideration paid and certain payment details. FinCEN will not accept incomplete reports, and there is no exception where a transferee fails to cooperate.

What Recordkeeping Obligations Apply?

Reporting professionals must retain certain records for five years from the date the report is required to be filed, including beneficial ownership certifications and, where applicable, designation agreements. The rule permits reasonable reliance on information provided by transaction participants, provided there are no facts that would call the reliability of such information into question. Written certifications are expressly contemplated. Given the sensitivity of the information collected, appropriate data security and handling procedures are essential.

What are the Penalties for Noncompliance?

Violations may result in significant civil and criminal penalties under the Bank Secrecy Act. Negligent violations may result in monetary penalties, including enhanced penalties for patterns of negligent activity. Willful violations may result in substantial fines, civil penalties tied to the amount involved in the transaction, and potential imprisonment of up to five years.

What Should Real Estate Professionals Do Now?

Real estate professionals who may fall within the reporting cascade should prepare for the March 1, 2026, effective date by:

Implementing procedures to identify reportable non-financed transfers;

Developing standardized beneficial ownership certification forms;

Establishing designation agreement practices;

Training personnel on reporting obligations and red flags; and

Adopting secure information-handling and retention policies.

Businesses involved in residential real estate closings should evaluate now whether they are likely to serve as the reporting person and ensure appropriate compliance policies and internal controls are in place in advance of the effective date.

