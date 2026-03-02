ARTICLE
2 March 2026

Monthly NSIP Newsletter - February 2026 Issue

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
The February 2026 edition of HSF Kramer's monthly NSIP newsletter is now available. This is our regular newsletter highlighting what we consider to be the most interesting and topical recent events from within the NSIP...
United States Real Estate and Construction
Catherine Howard,Charlotte Dyer,Alexis Coleman
+3 Authors
The February 2026 edition of HSF Kramer's monthly NSIP newsletter is now available. This is our regular newsletter highlighting what we consider to be the most interesting and topical recent events from within the NSIP world together with our opinions on key issues that matter to our clients.

The February 2026 newsletter is available hereand covers:

  1. Solar DCO tracking
  2. A new Welsh Infrastructure Consent regime comes into force
  3. Outer Dowsing dealing with the cumulative impact of NSIPs
  4. A brief roundup of other interesting developments

To receive this direct to your inbox when published each month, please subscribe to this blog.

If you have any questions on anything mentioned in the newsletter, or any feedback to share, please get in touch using the contact details at the bottom of this post.

Authors
Catherine Howard
Charlotte Dyer
Ian Mack
Alexis Coleman
Elizabeth Tones
Leon Culot
