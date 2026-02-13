ARTICLE
13 February 2026

One Minute Matters [Video]: New Changes To Michigan's MRT Act (With Rob Pollock)

D
Dykema

Contributor

Dykema logo

You should expect more from your law firm than only excellent legal counsel. Delivering for our clients also means holding ourselves to the highest standards of service, performance, and innovation.

Every client has a different vision for success, so we adapt a custom approach for each of them. We help you identify your goals to craft pragmatic, unique, and efficient solutions that deliver value the way you define it.

For nearly 100 years, we’ve served clients around the world from our strategically situated offices in Michigan, Illinois, Texas, Washington, D.C., California, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Through our practice management structure and our focused Industry Groups, we know and understand the sectors in which our clients compete, from Automotive to Energy, from Gaming to Financial Institutions.

So… how can we deliver success for you today?

Explore Firm Details
In this One Minute Matters video, I highlight the three biggest changes real estate professionals need to know. It's a quick overview of what's shifting before the 2027 preservation date.
United States Real Estate and Construction
Robert C. Pollock
Dykema are most popular:
  • within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Employment and HR topic(s)
  • with Inhouse Counsel

Did you know Governor Whitmer just signed significant updates to Michigan's Marketable Record Title Act?

In this One Minute Matters video, I highlight the three biggest changes real estate professionals need to know. It's a quick overview of what's shifting before the 2027 preservation date.

Learn more about the article here

1744496a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Robert C. Pollock
Robert C. Pollock
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More