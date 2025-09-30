Bernadette Duran-Brown and I will be presenting "Inverse Condemnation: Money & Dirt, Valuation & Legal Issues" during the Appraisal Institute's 58th Annual Litigation Seminar on November 6, 2025. Our panel will provide an overview of inverse condemnation law, how it applies to property owners and public agencies, how it has expanded to include potential natural disasters and different valuation issues that arise in the context of this area of law..

The Appraisal Institute empowers real property valuation professionals through community, credentialing, education, body of knowledge and ethical standards.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.