30 September 2025

Inverse Condemnation: Money & Dirt, Valuation & Legal Issues

United States Real Estate and Construction
Bernadette Duran-Brown and Bradford B. Kuhn
Bernadette Duran-Brown and I will be presenting "Inverse Condemnation: Money & Dirt, Valuation & Legal Issues" during the Appraisal Institute's 58th Annual Litigation Seminar on November 6, 2025. Our panel will provide an overview of inverse condemnation law, how it applies to property owners and public agencies, how it has expanded to include potential natural disasters and different valuation issues that arise in the context of this area of law..

The Appraisal Institute empowers real property valuation professionals through community, credentialing, education, body of knowledge and ethical standards.

Bernadette Duran-Brown
Bradford B. Kuhn
