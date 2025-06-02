Why You Need A Real Estate Attorney When Buying Property In Myrtle Beach

Why You Need a Real Estate Attorney for a Myrtle Beach Closing

Buying a home, a condo, or a piece of land in Myrtle Beach is an exciting step. Whether you're relocating to the Grand Strand or purchasing a vacation property, there's a lot to look forward to. But before the keys are in your hand, there are legal steps you need to take to protect your investment. That's where a real estate attorney comes in.

If you're wondering why you need a real estate attorney, the answer lies in both state law and good sense. South Carolina is one of the few states that requires an attorney to handle real estate closings, and there are good reasons for that.

Closings in South Carolina Require an Attorney

Unlike some other states, South Carolina law says that only a licensed attorney can oversee a real estate closing. That means your attorney must be involved in the final signing of the documents and the recording of the deed. The attorney is also responsible for handling the transfer of funds, including lender money and escrow.

Having an experienced attorney by your side ensures that the process is done correctly and that all the legal boxes are checked. It also gives you someone you can trust to look out for your interests and not just push paperwork across a desk.

Title Searches Uncover Potential Problems

Before a property can be transferred to a new owner, the title must be clear. That means no old liens, unpaid taxes, or ownership disputes. Your attorney will conduct a full title search to make sure the seller has the legal right to sell the property and that you will receive a clean title.

In Myrtle Beach, where many properties have changed hands multiple times or could be part of large developments, title issues are not uncommon. An attorney who knows the local market will be able to spot problems early and help fix them before they derail your closing.

Contracts Should Be Reviewed Carefully

Real estate contracts are legally binding. They include terms that cover more than just price—they outline contingencies, closing dates, repair agreements, and much more. One missed detail can lead to delays, financial loss, or legal disputes down the road.

Your attorney will review the contract to make sure it reflects your understanding of the deal. They can also suggest changes, explain unfamiliar terms, and help negotiate better terms when needed. That peace of mind is worth a lot when you are making such a major purchase.

Local Knowledge Makes a Difference

Real estate in Myrtle Beach comes with its own set of considerations. Coastal properties might involve special zoning rules, flood zones, or homeowners' associations. Condos can have unique rules and fees that vary from one building to another.

An attorney who is familiar with local practices can flag potential issues and guide you through the process smoothly. Whether you are buying your first home or your tenth investment property, having someone who understands Myrtle Beach real estate is a smart move.

Make the Smart Choice From the Start

Buying property is one of the biggest financial decisions most people will ever make. When you understand why you need a real estate attorney, you can feel more confident about protecting that investment and avoiding costly surprises.

Contact Winslow Law to schedule your real estate consultation today. With offices in Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island, and Columbia, our team is proud to help South Carolina residents, newcomers, and investors close with confidence.

Winslow Law—Committed counselors for our clients and community.

FAQs

1. Is an attorney required for real estate closings in South Carolina?

Yes, in South Carolina, a licensed attorney must oversee all real estate closings. This requirement is established by state law, which considers the closing process to be the practice of law. The attorney's responsibilities include reviewing the title search, preparing and examining legal documents, supervising the signing process, disbursing funds, and recording the deed with the appropriate county office. This legal oversight ensures that the transaction complies with state regulations and protects the interests of all parties involved.

2. What does a real estate attorney do during a closing in South Carolina?

A real estate attorney in South Carolina plays a crucial role in the closing process. They conduct a thorough title search to confirm that the property is free of liens or other encumbrances. The attorney prepares and reviews all necessary legal documents, such as the deed and settlement statements, to ensure accuracy and compliance with state laws. They also manage the disbursement of funds, ensuring that payments are correctly allocated to the seller, lenders, and any other parties. Finally, the attorney records the deed and other pertinent documents with the county's Register of Deeds to officially transfer ownership.

3. Can I choose my own real estate attorney for a closing in Myrtle Beach?

Yes, as a buyer in South Carolina, you have the right to select your own real estate attorney for the closing process. Choosing an attorney who is familiar with Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand area can be beneficial, as they will have local knowledge of specific regulations, zoning laws, and potential issues unique to coastal properties. Having an attorney who understands the local market can help ensure a smoother transaction and provide peace of mind throughout the closing process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.