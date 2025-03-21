Boosting Boston's Housing: City & State Partner To Overcome Market Challenges

According to recent news coverage, about 30,000 housing units proposed for Boston are approved by the Boston Planning Department (BPD) yet unable to break ground due to market conditions. In response, the Wu administration, in partnership with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, is advancing the following strategies to facilitate construction commencement: revising affordable housing agreements, providing direct public funding through a newly launched fund, and granting tax abatements, tax credits, and grants for office-to-residential conversions.

Revised Affordability

The Inclusionary Development Policy (IDP) originally created by a mayoral executive order in 2000, and now codified in Article 79 of the Boston Zoning Code, requires developers of market-rate housing projects to include a prescribed number of income-restricted housing units at prescribed affordability levels. The BPD prefers on-site IDP units, although compliance may be achieved by creating off-site units near the project or by paying into an IDP fund in an amount based on the project's location in a high, medium, or low property value zone.

For stalled projects, the BPD and the Mayor's Office of Housing (MOH) have been willing in certain circumstances to revise a project's IDP commitments given the difficult financial environment and the urgency to build more housing. This strategy is not part of a formal program and does not follow rigid procedural rules.

Examples of recent proposals include:

A payment in lieu of half of the approved on-site IDP units based on the applicable property value zone and conditioned on building permit issuance within a specified timeframe, with the contributed amount being directed to an identified nearby affordable housing project; and

A commitment to deliver 4% instead of 18% on-site IDP units in an initial building, and to construct a separate project in close proximity with larger, more deeply affordable units, funded with proceeds from the sale or refinancing of the initial building.

In each case, affordable housing agreements with MOH were amended with a limited administrative process.

Momentum and Accelerator Funds

MassHousing is administering a newly created Momentum Fund, supplemented for Boston projects by the City of Boston's Accelerator Fund, providing additional equity alongside private equity to improve the economics of stalled projects. The resulting noncontrolling investment would:

Comprise a quarter to half of the total ownership interests;

Be committed before construction financing closes;

Be funded when permanent financing closes; and

Be coterminous with the project's senior loan up to 15 years.

The Momentum Fund is capitalized with $50 million as part of the Affordable Homes Act signed by Governor Healey in August 2024, and the Accelerator Fund is capitalized with $110 million proposed by Mayor Wu and approved by the Boston City Council in January 2025. MassHousing will review applications and handle underwriting, and will consult with the BPD on applications for projects in Boston.

To receive funds, projects must create at least 50 net new housing units, at least 20% of them income restricted at 80% AMI, and must demonstrate that they are energy code compliant and can commence construction within 6 months of the commitment of funds.

Resources for Office to Residential Conversions

Boston's Downtown Residential Conversion Incentive Program supports downtown office-to-residential conversions in light of the post-pandemic decline in office utilization paired with businesses vacating Class B and C properties in favor of Class A properties. Eligible proposed conversions must be IDP and energy code compliant, and must commit to commence construction by December 31, 2026.

Developers under this program can obtain tax abatements of up to 75% at the standard residential tax rate for up to 29 years as memorialized in a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement, along with fast-tracked project impact review and reduced mitigation and public benefit commitments.

By the end of last year, 14 submitted applications to the Conversion Program representing 690 housing units resulted in 4 project approvals, with submissions and approvals continuing this year based on an extension of the program through December 2025.

Separately, the Commonwealth's Affordable Housing Trust Fund has allocated a total of $15 million for grants to conversion projects of at least 70,000 square feet. This fund can provide up to $215,000 per affordable unit and up to a total of $4 million per project. The City of Boston will apply to the state for such funding on behalf of qualifying project applicants. As of early March 2025, about $7.5 million of the original pool is still available. In addition, the Affordable Homes Act establishes a tax credit program for qualified conversion projects covering up to 10% of total development cost to be administered by the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities ("EOHLC"). EOHLC is currently developing guidelines for implementation and is seeking input from developers and other interested parties.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.