Zoning In On Change: The Potential Implications Of House Bill 631

Founded in 1919, McLane Middleton, Professional Association has been committed to serving their clients, community and colleagues for over 100 years. They are one of New England’s premier full-service law firms with offices in Woburn and Boston, Massachusetts and Manchester, Concord and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Published: New Hampshire Business Review

February 27, 2025

The 2023 New Hampshire Statewide Housing Needs Assessment predicted that the State needs roughly 60,000 additional housing units by 2030 to keep up with its growing population. The Assessment identifies zoning regulations encouraging housing development as one of the essential pieces to address the shortage.

Not surprisingly, the New Hampshire 2025 Legislative Session includes many proposed bills aimed at responding to the crisis. One of the proposed bills focuses on commercial-use properties as a potential solution to this important issue. House Bill 631 (HB631) was introduced on January 16, 2025, at which time it was referred to the Housing Committee. As introduced, the proposed bill requires municipalities classified as urban areas by the United States Census Bureau (which appears to include some New Hampshire communities one would generally not consider urban in nature, such as Meredith and Raymond) to permit the construction of multifamily or mixed-used developments on commercially zoned properties as a matter of right. A similar bill proposed during last year's regular session failed; however, it did not limit the areas to which it would apply nor the type of residential structures permitted.

Under HB631, those seeking to construct or rehabilitate existing infrastructure into multifamily or mixed-use structures in designated urban areas can do so on parcels that are 1) zoned for commercial, office, retail, or parking uses, and 2) serviced by municipal water and sewer systems. Other than the ability to require site plan approval for residential use on those lots, HB631 strips municipal authorities of the ability to employ traditional guardrails meant to preserve and maintain compliance with their zoning ordinances and land use plans (public hearings, variances, conditional use permits, special permits, and special exceptions are expressly off the table). HB631 further limits the powers of municipal authorities by prohibiting the imposition of regulations impeding the development of qualifying projects, such as limiting building heights to less than 65 feet. HB631 does leave some room for municipal authorities to weigh in on qualifying developments by allowing them to require developers to dedicate up to 20% of ground floor space to retail uses, require on-site vehicle parking, and regulate the siting and design of these projects as long as they do not discourage residential development through unreasonable costs or delay. The New Hampshire Municipal Association asserted its opposition to HB631 on its website, presumably because of the limitations it would impose on the powers of municipal authorities.

Testimony at a public hearing held by the House Housing Committee on February 4, 2025, weighed in favor of the bill. At the hearing, six members of the public testified in support of HB631, one member opposed the bill, and one member asked the Committee to take pause with respect to its broad applicability to commercial use lots. Questions from the Committee suggest we can expect potential amendments to the bill with respect to the communities it would impact, the definition of “commercial”, and the requirements relating to ground floor usage. While the fate of HB631 is unclear, this article shares some potential consequences of targeting commercial-use properties with the aim of addressing the housing crisis.

Use restrictions in zoning regulations are generally utilized to preserve the character of and ensure compatibility between different land uses in an area. If passed, HB631 could have a positive impact on the State, including the repurposing of underutilized properties and encouraging walkable communities, which may further the State's efforts to attract and retain younger residents. Importantly, the proposed bill would stop municipal authorities from blocking qualifying projects on the basis of incompatibility and it would expedite the process of residential development, potentially closing the housing gap. However, there are a few potential negative impacts HB631 could have on our communities.

Commercial zones generally cluster major commercial activities to allow for better land use, stimulate economic growth, and manage the impact commercial uses can have on surrounding properties. HB631 certainly aligns with modern zoning trends geared toward encouraging “mixed-use zoning,” where residential and commercial uses cohabitate. But, because HB631 would permit qualifying residential developments on commercial-use properties as of right, it could potentially render “exclusively” commercial zones obsolete and arguably interfere with local planning.

Should HB631 pass, there could be an increase in land use disputes between those making commercial and residential use of their properties. For example, a property owner seeking to use their commercially zoned property for a use that likely would not have raised the interests of abutters operating commercial businesses prior to HB631 might face opposition from their new residential neighbors whose concerns are different than a business operating at the same location. Thus, HB631 may not only limit the availability of properties for commercial development, but it could also impede existing commercial uses from expanding their operations. Additionally, HB631 could overburden the infrastructure and public services available in commercial zoning districts, as these areas may not be equipped to accommodate the increased population. This could strain public transportation systems, local roads, and utilities that were not initially intended to support residential uses. HB631 may also lead to significant changes in the appearance, character, and culture of commercial areas, which may decrease consumer activity in affected areas as these characteristics tend to attract residents from neighboring communities.

In light of the limitations HB631 imposes on municipal authorities and its potential impact on communities, HB631 is one to watch (particularly for owners of property or businesses in a commercial zone), as are all bills attempting to address New Hampshire's housing shortage through statewide changes to land use law. Other proposed bills that fall in that category to keep an eye on include SB55 (which would provide temporary exemptions from the land use change tax for qualifying housing projects), HB 457 (which prohibits municipalities from adopting regulations restricting the occupancy of dwelling units to less than two occupants per bedroom), and HB382 (eliminating municipal authority to mandate minimum parking requirements).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.