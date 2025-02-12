ARTICLE
12 February 2025

Most Closed Boston Schools Just Became Other BPS Schools

GS
Matthew J. Kiefer

What happens to Boston's closed school buildings? While some have been repurposed for housing or community use, most simply become other BPS schools. As city leaders debate the future of these properties, a new proposal aims to prioritize affordable housing.

Matthew Kiefer is quoted in this Boston Globe article about the ongoing conversation around this issue and its impact on Boston's neighborhoods. Read here.

These are very good candidates for residential conversion. They're in residential neighborhoods, surrounded by housing.

Matthew J. Kiefer
