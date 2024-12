Metro districts are a key part of new housing development in Colorado. Tune in as Brownstein's Corey Zurbuch speaks with Robert Rogers, shareholder at White Bear Ankele Tanaka & Waldron, about the challenges and opportunities that come with metro districts.

self

Brownstein Podcast Series · The Ins and Outs of Metro Districts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.