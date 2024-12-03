DDOT Implements Design Guidelines For Permanent Streateries Program

The District of Columbia's Department of Transportation (DDOT) launched the Streatery Program in 2020 as a public safety measure at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program temporarily authorized the occupation of certain vehicular parking lanes by adjacent food and dining establishments to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic on food establishments. After renewing the temporary program several times, DDOT is now proposing to make the Streatery Program a permanent feature of public space in the District. The proposal also includes refinements to the location, design and access requirements for Streateries.

DDOT is in process of drafting regulations to implement the permanent program. Under the proposed regulations, operation of a Streatery will require a public space permit and payment of a public space rental fee where currently no fee is charged. The regulations are anticipated to be published for public comment in early 2025 and finalized shortly thereafter before permits for all current temporary Streateries expire by July 31, 2025.

DDOT also has issued draft guidelines that will expand upon the proposed regulations and provide more information related to design and locational requirements for the new program. Specifically, the guidelines

identify the locations and types of streets and alleys where Streateries will be permitted to operate

provide detailed design and accessibility requirements

describe the permitting and public space rental process for the program

The District of Columbia's Public Space Committee (PSC) is scheduled to hold a public hearing on Dec. 5, 2024, to consider the proposed guidelines. Information on how to participate is available on the PSC website.

