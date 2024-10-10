ARTICLE
10 October 2024

Lay Of The Land: Has Washington State Resolved The Condo Liability Problem? (Podcast)

Major residential condominium construction has seen a decade-plus lull, due in part to an onerous warranty statute applicable only to condos. The Washington State Legislature significantly changed that statute in 2019, and the statute of limitations has now expired on the first condos subject to the new changes.

Insurance professional Aaron Laing, an account executive with Parker, Smith & Feek, joins this episode to discuss the current state of play for condo liability, insurers' thoughts on these projects, and whether the time is right to re-evaluate the potential for condominiums as partial solutions to the housing crisis in Washington.

