The Property Line: Safeguarding Your Deals From Title And Wire Fraud (Podcast)

As new technologies evolve, the risks of title and wire fraud continue to grow. To successfully navigate closing and funding processes, real estate professionals must stay informed and protect against current risk factors — doing so is crucial to ensure a smooth, safe, and secure closing.

In this episode, Adam Chaudhary, president of FundingShield LLC, joins Arren Goldman to explore the key drivers of title and wire fraud risk in today's market. Adam and Arren discuss how parties to a real estate transaction can protect themselves and mitigate against liability and losses, particularly with the rise of AI and related technology advancements.

