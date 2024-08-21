Real estate litigation partner, Ann Lee, authored, "Navigating Lease Disputes: Lessons from the Pandemic" in Los Angeles Business Journal.

Excerpt:

As a real estate lawyer, I regularly advise clients about lease disputes. Some of the most difficult disputes are those no one anticipated or were not addressed in the lease. Considering risks at the outset and addressing them in your lease is the best way to protect your business.

Resources

Los Angeles Business Journal (PDF)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.