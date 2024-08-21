ARTICLE
21 August 2024

Navigating Lease Disputes: Lessons From The Pandemic

As a real estate lawyer, I regularly advise clients about lease disputes. Some of the most difficult disputes are those no one anticipated or were not addressed in the lease.
Real estate litigation partner, Ann Lee, authored, "Navigating Lease Disputes: Lessons from the Pandemic" in Los Angeles Business Journal.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

