Nannie Helen Burroughs NE Corridor: Draft Small Area Plan Released For Public Comment

The Office of Planning (OP) has been working with residents, community stakeholders and Washington, D.C., government agencies to develop the Draft Nannie Helen Burroughs Corridor Small Area Plan...

Holland & Knight is a global law firm with nearly 2,000 lawyers in offices throughout the world. Our attorneys provide representation in litigation, business, real estate, healthcare and governmental law. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with access to attorneys throughout the firm, regardless of location.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Office of Planning (OP) has been working with residents, community stakeholders and Washington, D.C., government agencies to develop the Draft Nannie Helen Burroughs Corridor Small Area Plan (NHBCSAP). This plan is designed to guide the Nannie Helen Burroughs community and District agencies in implementing the District's Comprehensive Plan.

The Nannie Helen Burroughs corridor, between Minnesota Avenue and Division Avenue, is in the northeastern portion of Ward 7. It serves as a primary retail corridor and is a bus thoroughfare connecting rail transit to D.C. neighborhoods and Maryland suburbs. The NHBCSAP study area includes some of D.C.'s oldest Black neighborhoods, including Lincoln Heights, Hillbrook, Burrville and Deanwood.

NHBCSAP Study Area



Source: Draft NHBCSAP



What Is the NHBCSAP?

The NHBCSAP is a guide to implementing the Comprehensive Plan's policies promoting growth with greater equity and resilience along the Nannie Helen Burroughs corridor while preserving the community's history and culture. The NHBCSAP envisions a vibrant corridor with retail, housing, parks, green spaces, and improved pedestrian and multimodal connections while preserving the area's unique qualities and celebrating its history.

Key Recommendations

The draft plan outlines several key recommendations that expand on existing District policies and programs to support implementation and achieve desired outcomes in each focus area: Housing and Economic Development, Parks and Green Spaces, History and Culture, and Public Realm and Urban Design Guidelines.

Housing and Economic Development. A family-friendly corridor with housing options for all. Housing is attainable for existing and new residents seeking rental housing or home ownership. Residents can live, work, play, shop and worship within their community. Parks, Green Spaces and Connectivity. The Nannie Helen Burroughs corridor is connected and activated with a vibrant network of parks and green spaces enjoyed by residents and visitors. The parks have welcoming access points and include commemorative works and art installations. Community gardens are a source of fresh food, and playgrounds provide spaces for residents of all ages to interact. Public Realm and Urban Design. The historic character of the Nannie Helen Burroughs corridor is preserved by creating places for public gatherings and supporting development with human-scale facades. There is a distinct sense of place through maintaining existing and creating new viewsheds along the corridor and into parks and green spaces. History and Culture. The rich history and culture of Deanwood is collected, acknowledged and celebrated through storytelling, wayfinding, special events, commemorative works and preservation. Places important to the community are identified and serve as key gathering spaces. New development is designed to incorporate places significant to the community and allow use of public and private spaces for commemorative works.

Public Feedback and Engagement

The draft NHBCSAP will be open for public comment from through Aug. 15, 2024. To gather community feedback, OP is hosting a public hearing on Aug. 3, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FH Faunteroy Community Center. During this event, individuals will have the chance to share three minutes of testimony, which will be recorded for the official record. If you prefer to submit written comments, you can do so via an online form.

Accessing the Plan

Hardcopies of the plan are available at the Deanwood Recreation Center and Faunteroy Community Center, with additional copies available upon request. The plan is also accessible online.

Next Steps

OP plans to share the finalized recommendations with city council in September 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.