Jeremy Andereck Discusses LIHTC At Industry Housing Conference

Jeremy Andereck offered his insights on affordable housing development at the recent A Home for Everyone Conference hosted by the Wisconsin Partnership for Housing Development. His presentation, "LIHTC 101," focused on the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program, a cornerstone initiative supporting affordable housing development across the nation. Andereck provided a comprehensive overview of the LIHTC program's structure and explored the motivations of developers, investors, lenders and communities who participate in LIHTC projects.

The Home for Everyone Conference, held in Madison, Wis., brought together more than 350 industry professionals, community partners and stakeholders. Attendees engaged in a wide range of discussions and collaborated on critical housing issues. The conference aimed to promote affordable housing in Wisconsin for economically disadvantaged households through collaboration between public, private and community organizations.

Andereck is an attorney in Reinhart's Real Estate Practice, advising clients on commercial acquisitions/financing, sales, leases and development projects as well as tax-deferred exchanges and tax credit and tax increment financing transactions. In addition to client work, he is a state-certified real estate instructor and presents continuing education courses at conferences for commercial real estate brokers.

