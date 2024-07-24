ARTICLE
24 July 2024

The Property Line: Financing The Future Of Clean Energy (Podcast)

SS
Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) is a state-enabled financing solution designed to help building owners and developers obtain funds for energy-efficient improvements...
United States Real Estate and Construction
Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) is a state-enabled financing solution designed to help building owners and developers obtain funds for energy-efficient improvements in new construction and existing commercial property buildings. With its affordable and accessible nature, C-PACE has established itself as a rapidly growing funding source over the last decade.

In this episode, Kate Cusack, managing director, head of production for Nuveen Green Capital, joins Dan Evans and Chris Palmese to define C-PACE and discuss the funding strategy's use, role in the market, and future prospects.

The Property Line" is a brief and lively discussion of the biggest issues facing the commercial real estate industry. The podcast will deliver insights from Seyfarth's real estate lawyers and other industry leaders on current market trends and how they impact all facets of commercial real

