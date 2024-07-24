The Property Line: Financing The Future Of Clean Energy (Podcast)

self

Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) is a state-enabled financing solution designed to help building owners and developers obtain funds for energy-efficient improvements in new construction and existing commercial property buildings. With its affordable and accessible nature, C-PACE has established itself as a rapidly growing funding source over the last decade.

In this episode, Kate Cusack, managing director, head of production for Nuveen Green Capital, joins Dan Evans and Chris Palmese to define C-PACE and discuss the funding strategy's use, role in the market, and future prospects.

