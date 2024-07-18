ARTICLE
18 July 2024

Introducing The 2024 End-to-End Manufacturing Manual

I am pleased to begin my tenure as chair of the Foley's Manufacturing Sector by sharing our 2024 End-to-End Manufacturing Manual, a compilation of essays focused on the most pressing legal challenges that manufacturers...
I am pleased to begin my tenure as chair of the Foley's Manufacturing Sector by sharing our 2024 End-to-End Manufacturing Manual, a compilation of essays focused on the most pressing legal challenges that manufacturers currently face, as well as those that lie around the corner. As your team navigates the rapidly-evolving manufacturing landscape, the pace of change – from digital disruption to supply chain resiliency to the ubiquity of AI – has never been greater. To succeed and thrive, manufacturers must be keenly attuned to these trends and the legal intricacies that follow. In our Manufacturing Manual, authors from diverse practices and perspectives provide a comprehensive "end-to-end" analysis of the manufacturing industry's legal landscape.

Foley's Manufacturing Sector takes a holistic, end-to-end approach to provide legal, business, and strategic insights at every point in the manufacturing lifecycle. We help protect your intellectual property during product conception, assist in siting and developing your manufacturing facility, provide strategic guidance and best practices for your supply chain management, manage the regulatory, compliance, and human capital challenges of your manufacturing process, help you go to market, and tackle the product and compliance issues that arise after sale. Our manufacturing client base and broad sector expertise enable us to identify emerging trends early on and share best practices. Whether you are a traditional manufacturer or a start-up, Foley is the go-to trusted advisor as your business grows, evolves, and innovates. While we can help any manufacturer, we have a particular focus in core areas, including Automotive, Consumer Products, Electrified Mobility & Infrastructure, Equipment & Industrial Product Manufacturing, International Trade & National Security, Product Distribution, Smart Manufacturing, Supply Chain, and Sustainability & Product Stewardship.

Our passion is empowering manufacturers to navigate a rapidly changing world with confidence and agility by providing the knowledge, insights, and legal strategies you need to flourish. We hope this Manufacturing Manual helps you unlock new opportunities for growth, innovation, and success.

