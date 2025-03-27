Residential Property Tax Exemption In Cook County Deadline

Illinois permits certain property tax exemptions for homeowners, which can help lower your property tax bill. For example, if your home is your primary residence and you obtain the homeowner's exemption, the average tax savings is $950 per year.

The deadline to file for a residential property tax exemption in Cook County is April 21, 2025!

To obtain any property tax exemption, the property must be your primary residence.

What You Need to Know:

In addition to the homeowner's exemption, other available exemptions in Illinois include:

The senior exemption (65 and older)

Senior-freeze exemption (65 or older with an annual household income of less than $65,000)

Persons with disabilities exemption

Returning veterans exemption

Veterans with disabilities exemption

Long-time homeowner exemption (application will be mailed directly by the Assessor to potentially eligible homeowners)

Home Improvement Exemption (automatically applied to eligible properties)

While the homeowner's, senior, and persons with disabilities exemptions will renew automatically, you must apply for the others annually. The exemptions will be reflected on your second installment tax bill.

If you are eligible for an exemption, please log onto the Cook County website for further information. If you believe you are entitled to an exemption in previous tax years, please contact GCT and we can help you in recovering your tax savings.

