18 July 2024

Long Overdue – CPSC Congressional Oversight Hearing Is Scheduled For Next Week

For the first time since the summer of 2019, the U.S. Congress is holding an oversight hearing for the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission...
United States Consumer Protection
For the first time since the summer of 2019, the U.S. Congress is holding an oversight hearing for the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). On July 23, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET, the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Innovation, Data, and Commerce Subcommittee is holding an oversight hearing titled "The Fiscal Year 2025 Consumer Product Safety Commission Budget" with CPSC Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric and Commissioners Peter Feldman, Richard Trumka, Jr. , Mary Boyle, and Douglas Dziak expected to attend and testify.

This hearing will be held at the Rayburn House Office Building and will be livestreamed online at https://energycommerce.house.gov/. If you have any questions concerning the hearing, please contact Alex Khlopin at Alex.Khlopin@mail.house.gov.

