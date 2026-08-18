ORDER GONE WRONG: SoundHound’s Chipotle Rollout Triggers CIPA Claims

Full disclosure before we get into this one: I love Chipotle. Genuinely, unreasonably love it. Ask any of my amazing colleagues who I work with and they will tell you I love it so much that it comes off as an obsession. So when I sat down to read a class action complaint that centers on a burrito order gone sideways from a privacy standpoint, I felt a very specific kind of betrayal. Not because Chipotle did anything wrong here, more on that in a second, but because it turns out the friendly voice that took my order might not have been talking to Chipotle at all.

That’s the story at the heart of a new complaint filed July 30, 2026, in Alameda County Superior Court against SoundHound AI, Inc. And it’s a fun one to dig into, because it takes CIPA back to its roots. No cookies. No pixels. No mysterious tracking scripts buried in a website’s code. Just an old-fashioned telephone call, the exact thing California’s wiretapping law was written to protect back in 1967, now with an AI twist nobody asked for.

Here’s what plaintiff Sandra Thompson says happened. She called the number Chipotle publishes for its Broadway location in Oakland. She wanted food. That’s it. That’s the whole ask. Instead, according to the complaint, her call got quietly routed to SoundHound’s servers before anyone even said hello, where an AI voice agent, not a Chipotle employee, took her order, collected her name and credit card number, and recorded and transcribed the entire conversation in real time for SoundHound’s own purposes. The complaint is blunt about what it thinks is going on: an undisclosed third party secretly listening in on a private call. No dressed-up theory, no creative statutory stretch. Just the classic wiretapping fact pattern wearing a 2026 costume.

Here’s where it gets interesting from a strategy standpoint though. Chipotle isn’t a defendant. The complaint goes out of its way to say SoundHound isn’t Chipotle’s agent and that SoundHound acted independently, for its own commercial benefit, when it built and operated this technology. Chipotle shows up mostly as the innocent restaurant whose customers got swept up in someone else’s business model. That framing matters a lot, because the entire case rises or falls on whether SoundHound counts as a true third party to the call under CIPA, rather than just a fancy tool Chipotle happens to use to answer its own phone. The complaint spends a lot of energy building that case, pointing to SoundHound’s own privacy policy, which admits to sharing voice data with contractors and, notably, with OpenAI, along with public statements about using call data to sharpen its own speech recognition and voice products.

Courts have started asking a pretty simple question in these vendor cases: does the company have the ability to use the data for its own purposes, separate from whatever the client hired it to do? If yes, plaintiffs argue that turns a passive tool into an eavesdropper. The complaint leans on recent decisions like Ambriz v. Google, LLC, No. 23-CV-05437-RFL, 2025 WL 830450 (N.D. Cal. Feb. 10, 2025) and Taylor v. ConverseNow Techs., Inc., No. 25-CV-00990-SI, 2025 WL 2308483 (N.D. Cal. Aug. 11, 2025) to argue this exact theory which has already found traction against AI vendors.

Rather than betting everything on one statute, the complaint stacks three separate CIPA claims. Section 631(a), the classic wiretapping provision, alleges both the unauthorized tap itself, quietly routing the call through SoundHound’s servers, and the unauthorized reading of its contents, plus using that information to train AI models and shipping it off to OpenAI. Section 632, the eavesdropping statute, requires showing the call was a confidential communication, and the complaint argues that handing over a credit card number during the call raises the stakes considerably here, leaning on cases like Bales v. Sierra Trading Post, Inc., No. 13CV1894 JM KSC, 2013 WL 6244529 (S.D. Cal. Dec. 3, 2013) which found that disclosing financial information alone can be enough to establish confidentiality. Section 632.7 covers cellular and cordless calls specifically and, helpfully for plaintiffs, doesn’t require proving confidentiality at all, just an unconsented interception involving a cell phone, which makes it one of the cleanest arrows in the quiver because it skips the confidentiality fight entirely. Layer common law intrusion upon seclusion and a full UCL claim on top, and you’ve got a complaint that’s clearly trying to give a judge several independent doors to walk through, in case one gets closed.

If there’s one sentence doing more work than any other in this whole filing, it’s the allegation that the call gets captured by SoundHound’s systems before any greeting even plays. That’s not a throwaway detail. It’s designed to knock out the obvious defense before it even gets raised, namely that some generic “this call may be recorded” message covers everyone. Under Javier v. Assurance IQ, LLC, No. 21-16351, 2022 WL 1744107 (9th Cir. May 31, 2022), the Ninth Circuit read California law to require consent before an interception starts, not consent bolted on somewhere in the middle of it. So if the capture genuinely happens before the greeting, the greeting can’t retroactively fix anything. Worth noting too, the complaint points out that even where greetings mention recording, none of them ever say SoundHound’s name or explain that the contents will train AI models or land in someone else’s hands. Being told a call might be recorded tells you the restaurant might keep a copy. It tells you nothing about an unnamed AI company sitting quietly on the line, taking notes for its own business. This is going to be the real fight if the case gets past a motion to dismiss. How specific does a disclosure need to be? Does naming the category, an AI assistant, a recorded line, satisfy consent even without naming who’s actually collecting the data?

One thing sharp eyed litigators will notice is how much effort the complaint puts into making sure this case stays in state court. There’s an entire section dedicated to explaining why the Class Action Fairness Act (“CAFA”) doesn’t apply, pleading that the class is limited strictly to California citizens, that SoundHound itself counts as a California citizen through its Santa Clara headquarters, and then invoking CAFA’s home state exception as a backup plan in case anyone tries to argue otherwise. This has become fairly standard architecture in these California only CIPA suits, but it’s built with real precision here. Plaintiffs clearly want a California judge applying California’s traditionally generous reading of CIPA, and they’re not leaving that to chance.

Voice AI phone ordering has quietly taken over the restaurant industry in the last couple of years, and this complaint reads at times less like a lawsuit against one company and more like an opening argument against an entire business model. It name checks SoundHound’s deployments across other big chains and drive-thru systems, seemingly to establish scale and maybe to hint at where the next lawsuit might land. If the theory that a vendor’s independent ability to use call data makes it a third-party eavesdropper keeps gaining ground the way it has against chatbot and session replay providers, every restaurant using a phone AI vendor, and every company selling one, has good reason to take a hard look at its disclosures and data sharing agreements. A quick recorded line disclaimer might not be pulling anywhere near the weight everyone’s been assuming it does.

The plaintiffs’ bar has spent years building CIPA theories around websites. This complaint is a reminder that the phone line, the original thing this law was built to protect, is very much back in the conversation, just with an AI standing where a human used to be, and apparently still very willing to take your order. I’ll be keeping an eye on this one as it develops, particularly any motion to dismiss, which should test both the third-party vendor theory and the confidentiality analysis under Section 632.

And yes, I’ll still be ordering my burrito bowl. I’m just going to think about who else might be listening while I do it.

Talk to you soon CIPAWorld and as always, be safe.