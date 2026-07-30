Privacy Perspectives: Data Broker Laws Are Expanding. Is Your Business In Scope? (Podcast)

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Data broker laws are rapidly evolving across states, creating complex compliance challenges for businesses that may not traditionally identify as data brokers. This analysis examines New Jersey's sweeping new legislation, California's DROP deletion mechanism, and the expanding web of state registration requirements that could unexpectedly capture companies based on their data handling practices.
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Data broker laws are expanding, and their reach may extend well beyond companies that traditionally identify as data brokers. In this episode of Privacy Perspectives, Alex Schneider, Aaron Burstein, and Céline Guillou examine the evolving patchwork of state registration requirements, New Jersey’s sweeping new law, California’s DROP deletion mechanism, and the complex data flows that may trigger compliance obligations. They also share practical guidance for businesses assessing whether their data practices could place them within the scope of these emerging laws.
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