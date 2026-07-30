ARTICLE
30 July 2026

Privacy Perspectives: Data Broker Laws Are Expanding. Is Your Business In Scope? (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP logo
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Explore Firm Details
Data broker laws are rapidly evolving across states, creating complex compliance challenges for businesses that may not traditionally identify as data brokers. This analysis examines New Jersey's sweeping new legislation, California's DROP deletion mechanism, and the expanding web of state registration requirements that could unexpectedly capture companies based on their data handling practices.
United States Privacy
Alexander Schneider,Aaron Burstein, and Céline Guillou
Alexander Schneider’s articles from Kelley Drye & Warren LLP are most popular:
  • within Privacy topic(s)
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Healthcare industries
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP are most popular:
  • within Privacy and Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)

Data broker laws are expanding, and their reach may extend well beyond companies that traditionally identify as data brokers. In this episode of Privacy PerspectivesAlex SchneiderAaron Burstein, and Céline Guillou examine the evolving patchwork of state registration requirements, New Jersey’s sweeping new law, California’s DROP deletion mechanism, and the complex data flows that may trigger compliance obligations. They also share practical guidance for businesses assessing whether their data practices could place them within the scope of these emerging laws.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Alexander Schneider
Alexander Schneider
Photo of Aaron Burstein
Aaron Burstein
Photo of Céline Guillou
Céline Guillou
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More