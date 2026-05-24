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24 May 2026

Privacy Perspectives: State AI Legislation — What’s Moving And What It Means (Podcast)

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Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

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In this episode of Privacy Perspectives, Alex Schneider is joined by Laura Riposo VanDruff, Salim Rashid, and Joseph Cahill for a focused discussion on what has become one of the most active state legislative...
United States Privacy
Alexander Schneider,Laura Riposo VanDruff,Joseph Cahill
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In this episode of Privacy Perspectives, Alex Schneider is joined by Laura Riposo VanDruffSalim Rashid, and Joseph Cahill for a focused discussion on what has become one of the most active state legislative seasons for AI regulation. The group maps the landscape across five emerging categories of AI bills — companion chatbot disclosures, deepfake and watermarking requirements, frontier model transparency obligations, algorithmic discrimination rules, and AI liability frameworks — and examines what the pace of activity means for companies trying to build durable compliance programs. They also talk about Colorado’s recently passed SB 189, which is effectively a repeal and replacement of the original Colorado AI Act, what changed, what was removed, and the associated compliance planning challenges.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Alexander Schneider
Alexander Schneider
Photo of Laura Riposo VanDruff
Laura Riposo VanDruff
Photo of Salim Rashid
Salim Rashid
Photo of Joseph Cahill
Joseph Cahill
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