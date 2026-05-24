Privacy Perspectives: State AI Legislation — What’s Moving And What It Means (Podcast)

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In this episode of Privacy Perspectives, Alex Schneider is joined by Laura Riposo VanDruff, Salim Rashid, and Joseph Cahill for a focused discussion on what has become one of the most active state legislative seasons for AI regulation. The group maps the landscape across five emerging categories of AI bills — companion chatbot disclosures, deepfake and watermarking requirements, frontier model transparency obligations, algorithmic discrimination rules, and AI liability frameworks — and examines what the pace of activity means for companies trying to build durable compliance programs. They also talk about Colorado’s recently passed SB 189, which is effectively a repeal and replacement of the original Colorado AI Act, what changed, what was removed, and the associated compliance planning challenges.