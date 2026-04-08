Connecticut’s Privacy Report Highlights Rising Expectations For Businesses (Podcast)

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Connecticut’s latest privacy enforcement report offers a clear warning: regulators expect privacy compliance programs to be operational, not just on paper. In this episode, we unpack what the state’s 2025 CTDPA Enforcement Report reveals about rising scrutiny around consumer rights requests, privacy notices, cookie banners, opt-out preference signals, children’s data, and health and genetic data — along with legislative recommendations that could further tighten the rules. For legal, compliance, and marketing teams, the report is a practical roadmap for where privacy enforcement is headed and what businesses should be reviewing now to reduce risk.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul L. Singer, Alysa Z. Hutnik, Andrea deLorimier.

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